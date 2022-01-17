HS Swimming: Katie Buehler breaks Boiling Springs record, Mechanicsburg stays unbeaten and other notes from this week

Wins over Susquehanna Township and East Pennsboro, the Boiling Springs boys and girls swim teams extended their blistering 2021-22 campaign Tuesday and Thursday.

The Bubbler boys nabbed 138-27 and 133-12 wins while the girls followed a uniform pattern, taking decisive 120-53 and 112-67 victories. Both teams remain undefeated through seven dual meets.

In addition to the commanding wins, sophomore Katie Buehler set a new Boiling Springs pool record in the 100 yard backstroke Tuesday against Susquehanna Township, touching the wall in 57.71 seconds.

Wildcats keep roaring

With 112-24 (boys) and 127-40 (girls) triumphs over Lower Dauphin Tuesday, Mechanicsburg also lengthened its dual-meet unbeaten streak. Saturday, at the Baron Invitational at Manheim Central, the ‘Cats carried their momentum from Tuesday to second-place laurels.

For the boys team Tuesday, Andrew Wetherhold and Lance Ginter combined for eight wins. Wetherhold swam to first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while Ginter strung together wins in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Additionally, they each contributed to the Wildcats’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay victories.

Annabelle Hoover boasted an impressive Tuesday evening as well, navigating top-honor swims in the 200 and 500 freestyles. She doubled down in team events, too, swimming the first leg of the girls 200 medley relay and anchored Mechanicsburg’s gold-medal 400 free relay time.

Polar Bears bounce back

Entering last week with 2-5 records across the board, the Northern boys and girls teams righted the ship Tuesday and Thursday by topping both James Buchanan and Susquehanna Township.

The boys crew eked out a win over the Rockets Tuesday with a 67-64 victory and followed that up with a controlling 102-52 win versus the Indians Thursday. The girls rolled to a pair of no-doubt triumphs, 92-77 Tuesday and 111-61 Thursday.

Coming out of the week unscathed, Northern improved its records to 4-5.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.