 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
HS Swimming

HS Swimming: Katie Buehler breaks Boiling Springs record, Mechanicsburg stays unbeaten and other notes from this week

  • 0
District Swimming 2

Boiling Springs’ Katie Buehler competes in heat 2 of the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle in the 2020-21 District 3 Class 2A Swimming Championships held at Central York High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Wins over Susquehanna Township and East Pennsboro, the Boiling Springs boys and girls swim teams extended their blistering 2021-22 campaign Tuesday and Thursday.

HS Swimming: Braelen Mowe and Katie Buehler's big nights ignite Boiling Springs victories over Big Spring

The Bubbler boys nabbed 138-27 and 133-12 wins while the girls followed a uniform pattern, taking decisive 120-53 and 112-67 victories. Both teams remain undefeated through seven dual meets.

In addition to the commanding wins, sophomore Katie Buehler set a new Boiling Springs pool record in the 100 yard backstroke Tuesday against Susquehanna Township, touching the wall in 57.71 seconds.

Wildcats keep roaring

With 112-24 (boys) and 127-40 (girls) triumphs over Lower Dauphin Tuesday, Mechanicsburg also lengthened its dual-meet unbeaten streak. Saturday, at the Baron Invitational at Manheim Central, the ‘Cats carried their momentum from Tuesday to second-place laurels.

HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley sweeps Mechanicsburg and Northern; Wetherhold, Staretz boast strong nights

For the boys team Tuesday, Andrew Wetherhold and Lance Ginter combined for eight wins. Wetherhold swam to first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke while Ginter strung together wins in the 200 and 500 freestyles. Additionally, they each contributed to the Wildcats’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay victories.

People are also reading…

Annabelle Hoover boasted an impressive Tuesday evening as well, navigating top-honor swims in the 200 and 500 freestyles. She doubled down in team events, too, swimming the first leg of the girls 200 medley relay and anchored Mechanicsburg’s gold-medal 400 free relay time.

Polar Bears bounce back

Entering last week with 2-5 records across the board, the Northern boys and girls teams righted the ship Tuesday and Thursday by topping both James Buchanan and Susquehanna Township.

HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley, Trinity and Cedar Cliff face off in tri-meet

The boys crew eked out a win over the Rockets Tuesday with a 67-64 victory and followed that up with a controlling 102-52 win versus the Indians Thursday. The girls rolled to a pair of no-doubt triumphs, 92-77 Tuesday and 111-61 Thursday.

Coming out of the week unscathed, Northern improved its records to 4-5.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Highlights from North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News