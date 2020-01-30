HS Swimming Highlights: Shippensburg, Mechanicsburg girls clinch division titles; Boiling Springs sweeps Gettysburg

You have free articles remaining.
- The Shippensburg girls went undefeated on the season (10-0, 6-0 Colonial) and won the division crown in a split with Jefferson. The Greyhound girls won 120-56 and the boys lost 106-63.
- The Mechanicsburg girls team won the Keystone Division crown (8-3, 6-0).
- Boiling Springs boys and girls got the sweep over Gettysburg by scores of 109-74 and 113-67, respectively. For the boys, Braelen Mowe tallied the win in the 100 fly (54.64) and helped the 200 medley relay (1:44.45) and the 400 free relay (3:27.75) to first-place finishes. For the girls, Kyleigh Hostetter won the 200 IM (2:31.40) and the 100 back (1:07.05).
- Big Spring split their meet with Trinity with the Bulldogs boys winning 95-87 and the Shamrocks girls winning 108-70. For the Bulldogs boys, Matthew Raudabaugh won the 200 IM (2:05.89) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.32), while for the Shamrocks, Scott Majka won the 50 free (22.98) and the 100 free (50.13). For the Bulldogs girls, Alicia Canaday placed first in diving with a score of 177.45, while for the Shamrocks girls, Bramley Hawkins won the 200 free (2:09.57) and the 100 free (59.39).