HS Swimming Highlights: Shippensburg girls lock up Colonial Division share, Mechanicsburg girls inch closer to title

- Mechanicsburg's girls team remained unbeaten in Mid-Penn Keystone competition, beating Palmyra 102-68. The Wildcats swept all three relays, while Danielle Rodgers (100 free) and Ilana Jacobson (500 free) claimed the lone individual victories. Both served on the 400 free relay and 200 free relay teams that won. The boys, meanwhile, fell 116-54. Johann Riebe (500 free) picked up the Wildcats' only win.
- Shippensburg's 99-71 win over James Buchanan clinched the girls at least a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial title. The Greyhounds are 5-0 in the division (7-0 overall).
- Cumberland Valley also split its dual Thursday, the boys beating Governor Mifflin 100-85 and the girls losing 104-81. Logan Skiles, fresh off committing to swim at the University of Arizona, won the 100 breaststroke in 59.80 and the 100 fly in 52.37. He also aided the 200 medley and 200 free relay wins. Kyle Farrow also claimed two individual races, the 50 free and 100 back. On the girls side, the Eagles claimed the 400 free relay and got a 100 breaststroke win from Alina Lyesnykova.
- Boiling Springs and Carlisle split their neighborhood dual meet as well. The Bubblers got 50 free and 100 breast wins from Braelen Mowe to claim the boys a victory 103-66. Mowe also aided the 200 medley and 200 free relay wins. The Thundering Herd girls, though, popped Bubbletown 107-63 thanks to two Catherine Lippert wins in the 200 free and 100 fly. She was also on Carlisle's 400 free relay-winning team. Sierra Young claimed a pair of wins for Carlisle in the 50 free and 500 free.
HS Swimming