- Mechanicsburg boys and girls swept Milton Hershey Thursday by scores of 108-62 and 136-34, respectively. For the girls, Ilana Jacobson won the 200 IM (2:34.21) and Danielle Rodgers won the 100 back (1:10.81), with both helping the 200 medley relay (2:10.23), the 200 free relay (1:53.91) and the 400 free relay (4:13.93) take first. For the boys, Andrew Wetherhold won the 200 free (1:57.56) and helped the 200 free relay (1:41.44) and the 400 free relay (3:49.68) take first.
- Boiling Springs boys and girls both swept Trinity behind scores of 103-80 and 94-86, respectively. For the girls, Bramley Hawkins won the 100 fly (1:03.44) for Trinity and the 500 free (5:50.46). Lily Reighard got the top score in diving for the Boiling Springs girls with a score of 219.25. For the boys, Giovanni Andreoli took first in diving for the Bubblers boys with a score of 166.55, while Trinity's Tommy Chase won the 100 fly (57.84) and Scott Majka won the 100 free (49.53).
- Carlisle boys and girls were swept by State College by scores of 135-50 and 123-60, respectively. For the Thundering Herd girls, Sierra Young finished first in the 50 free in a time of 26.28.
- Chambersburg got the win over the Cumberland Valley boys 87-83, but the CV girls took the win 128.5-41.5. For the Eagles boys, Tyler Distenfeld won the 200 free (1:59.62) and the 400 free (4:17.57. For the CV girls, Lauren Chang won the 200 IM (2:33.22) and the 100 fly (1:10.64).
