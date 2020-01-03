- Mechanicsburg girls defeated Boiling Springs 106-64, while the Bubblers boys dropped the Wildcats 102-68 on Friday. For the girls, Mechanicsburg's Danielle Rodgers won the 50 free (27.11) and the 100 free (58.49), while Boiling Springs' Kyleigh Hostetter won the 200 free (2:14.08) and the 500 free (6:09.71). For the boys, the Bubblers' Evan Case won the 200 free (1:54.43) and the 500 free (5:21.61), while the Wildcats' Andrew Wetherhold won the 50 free (23.65) and the 100 breast (1:06.74).
- Red Land boys and girls swept Cedar Cliff by scores of 116-42 and 107-67, respectively. For the boys, Red Land's Zach Peiffer won the 50 free (23.71) and the 100 back (1:06.42). For the girls, Cedar Cliff's Bella Cline won the 200 free (2:20.59) and the 100 free (1:03.45), while Red Land's Sydney Stupka won the 200 IM (2:28.36) and the 100 back (1:07.83).
