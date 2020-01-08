- Cumberland Valley swept its crossover tri-meet Wednesday night against Trinity and Mechanicsburg. The Eagles boys won with 140 points, topping the Shamrocks (78) and Wildcats (76), and the girls' 184 points beat Trinity (71) and Mechanicsburg (54). Logan Skiles was the only boy to win multiple individual races, claiming the 100 free and 200 IM. Trinity's Scott Majka claimed the 50 free, and Mechanicsburg's Lance Ginter touched the wall first in the 100 fly. The Eagles swept all three boys relays. On the girls side, Trinity had a bit more success on top of the podium with Lila DiCarlo winning the 500 free and 100 back. The 'Rocks also won the 100 fly, 200 IM and 200 medley relay. But the Eagles' depth prevailed, as did the 200 free relay and 400 free relay.
- Eric Zygmunt won the freestyle sprints and aided Cedar Cliff's 400 free and 200 free relay wins to give the boys an 80-75 victory over East Pennsboro. The Colts dominated with 10 first-place finishes, including two from Ben Kruleski (200 IM, 500 free). The Panthers girls, though, claimed a 110-60 victory thanks to relay sweeps and Sara Turner's wins in the 50 free, 100 fly, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.
