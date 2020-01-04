- Cumberland Valley boys finished seventh Saturday at the New Year's Challenge at Bucknell University, totalling 170 points, and the girls finished eighth with 135. Kamryn Barone won the Eagles' only gold of the day, claiming the 200 IM in 2:12.43. Logan Skiles claimed silver in the boys 50 free (21.16) and 100 free (47.82).
- Northern boys went 1-1 in a tri-meet with Schuylkill Valley and York Suburban, beating SV 122-41. Noah Spencer won the 100 free, Ben Clarke claimed the 100 fly and both aided the 200 free relay victory. The girls, meanwhile, went 0-2, but Abigail Soerens claimed the 100 breaststroke.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.