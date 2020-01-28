HS Swimming Highlights: Carlisle sweeps Cedar Cliff behind strong showings from Sierra Young, Layton Shank, others

You have free articles remaining.
- Carlisle picked up a rare sweep this season, beating Cedar Cliff 121-40 (boys) and 120-50 (girls) Tuesday evening. Sierra Young posted a 2:27.55 and 1:08.36 to win the 200 IM and 100 fly, respectively, then aided the 200 and 400 free relay wins. Catherine Lippert (200 free in 2:08.11, 100 back in 1:08.79) also won a pair of individual races and aided the free relays. On the boys side, Layton Shank swept the free sprints, winning the 50 in 24.01 and the 100 in 54.13. Nolan Chenot claimed the 100 fly (59.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.93). The Thundering Herd swept all six relays on both sides.
- Mechanicsburg boys beat Central Dauphin 92-77, ensuring a split of Tuesday's dual meet after the girls lost narrowly 90-80. The Wildcats boys won six of the 11 races, including Andrew and James Wetherhold claiming the 100 breast (1:06.70) and 100 free (55.39), respectively. They teamed up to help Mechanicsburg win its only relay, the 400 free, in 3:43.02. On the girls side, only Danielle Rodgers (200 free, 500 free) won a pair of races for the Wildcats. She finished in times of 2:08.70 and 5:49.53.