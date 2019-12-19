- Carlisle boys and girls got the sweep over CD East on Thursday by scores of 134-26 and 139-21, respectively. Nolan Chenot finished first in the 200 free (2:03.50) and the 100 free (54.50) for the Thundering Herd boys, while for the girls, Sierra Young got first in the 200 free (2:10.97) and the 100 back (1:08.36).
- Mechanicsburg boys and girls got the sweep over Cedar Cliff by scores of 127-40 and 119-51, respectively. For the Wildcats boys, Andrew Wetherhold took first in the 50 free (23.83) and the 100 breast (1:08.28). For the Wildcats girls, Molly Snyder took first in the 200 IM (2:32.76) and the 100 breast (1:17.73).
- Cumberland Valley boys and girls fell to State College by scores of 103-81 and 94-91, respectively. For the boys, Logan Skiles took first in the 50 free (21.18) and the 100 fly (53.17). For the girls, Maddie Grove took first in the 50 free (25.34) and Anushka Sonalkar took forst in diving with a score of 139.65.
