HS Swimming Highlights: Boiling Springs wins Colonial Division crown; Carlisle, Cumberland Valley get swept

- The Boiling Springs boys won the Colonial Division crown with a win over Northern on Thursday 102-81. The girls won their match, as well, beating the Polar Bears 101-52. For the Bubblers boys, Braelen Mowe won the 200 free (1:49.48) and the 100 fly (54.61), while for the Bubblers girls, Peyton Ellis won the 200 IM (2:28.46) and the 100 fly (1:05.21).
- Cumberland Valley boys and girls were swept by Hershey by scores of 110-70 and 126-54, respectively. For the boys, Tyler Distenfeld won the 200 free (1:46.04) and the 500 free (4:46.02).
- Carlisle boys and girls were swept by Central Dauphin by scores of 94-75 and 96-74, respectively. For the boys, Nolan Chenot won the 200 IM (2:19.56) and the 100 fly (57.85), while for the girls, Catherine Lippert won the 200 free (2:07.81) and Sierra Young won the 100 free (57.96).