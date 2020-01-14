- Boiling Springs boys and girls fell to Palmyra on Tuesday by scores of 105-80 and 95-88, respectively. For the boys, Giovvani Andreoli tallied the win in diving with a score of 155.80. For the girls, Peyton Ellis won the 200 free (2:12.82) and the 100 fly (1:05.36).
- Northern tallied the sweep over Big Spring boys and girls by scores of 102-80 and 125-53, respectively. For the Polar Bears boys, Gavin Stuckey won the 100 free (52.80) and the 100 back (1:01.10), while Matthew Raudabugh won the 200 IM (2:06.39) and the 100 breast (1:03.36) for the Bulldogs. For the Polar Bears girls, Jackie Brettschneider won the 100 fly (1:09.23) and the 50 free (27.17), while Alicia Canaday finished first in diving for the Bulldogs with a score of 162.65.
