- Boiling Springs boys and girls got the sweep over East Pennsboro on Tuesday by scores of 153-27 and 116-64, respectively. For the Bubblers boys, Nathan Book tallied wins in the 200 free (2:06.66) and the 500 free (5:52.16). For the Bubblers girls, Abbie Erme won the 200 free (2:17.28) and the 500 free (6:24.02), while East Pennsboro's Sara Turner won the 200 IM (2:15.10) and Tyya Pieffer won the 100 free (59.18).
- Mechanicsburg boys and girls swept Susquehanna Township 119-48 and 108-65, respectively. For the Wildcats boys, James Wetherhold won the 200 IM (2:25.86) and the 100 free (57.85), while Andrew Wetherhold won the 100 fly (58.19) and the 100 breast (1:07.88). For the Wildcats girls, Danielle Rodgers won the 50 free (27.52) and the 100 free (1:01.91).
- Carlisle boys and girls fell to Hershey by scores of 126-43 and 137-33, respectively. Nolan Chenot got the win in the 50 free (22.95) for the boys.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.