HS Swimming: Four Northern swimmers recognized as Academic All-Americans by NISCA

Four athletes from the Northern swimming and diving team were recognized as Academic All-Americans for 2020 by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.
The four seniors receiving the award are Shawn Cutright, Abigail Soerens, Evangeline Soerens and Noah Spencer.
The award is given to senior swimmers, divers and water polo players across the country who have proven to be among the best athletically and have demonstrated a sustained high level of academic achievement over the course of their high school career.