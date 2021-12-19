HS Swimming: East Pennsboro's Isabella Kil breaks 100 breaststroke school record and other notes from the week

East Pennsboro senior Isabella Kil kicked off her 2021 campaign in record fashion Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division dual meet against Trinity.

Not only helping the Panthers girls team to an opening-season win (102-65), Kil set the new school record in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.63. She also sped to first-place swims in the 200 medley relay, the 100 freestyle and the 400 free relay.

Following Tuesday’s top-notch performance, Kil and the East Pennsboro girls added to their early-season perfect record with a 96-73 victory over James Buchanan.

Bubblers keep the pedal down

After a sweep of rival Big Spring in its dual-meet season opener Tuesday, Boiling Springs duplicated its Tuesday showing with another sweep of Colonial foe Northern on the road Thursday. The boys team swam past the Polar Bears by a 119-61 margin and the girls captured a 120-63 win.

Junior Braelen Mowe and sophomore Katie Buehler combined for seven first-place times Tuesday between individual and team relay events.

Record Raudabaugh

The Big Spring senior picked up right where he left off from last season’s PIAA state championships in the 100 breaststroke Tuesday, nabbing the Boiling Springs pool record. He touched the wall with a record time of 59.83 seconds. Matthew Raudabaugh also owns the Big Spring school record in the event, a feat he attained last winter.

In addition to his record-setting swim, he finished second in the 50 free — behind Mowe — and helped the Bulldogs to a first-place time in the 200 medley relay (1:47.22).

Big Spring dropped both of its meets this week on the boys and girls side. They fell to Mechanicsburg Thursday in a nonleague dual meet.

