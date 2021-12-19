HS Swimming: East Pennsboro's Isabella Kil breaks 100 breaststroke school record and other notes from the week

East Pennsboro senior Isabella Kil kicked off her 2021 campaign in record fashion Tuesday in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division dual meet against Trinity.
Not only helping the Panthers girls team to an opening-season win (102-65), Kil set the new school record in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.63. She also sped to first-place swims in the 200 medley relay, the 100 freestyle and the 400 free relay.
Following Tuesday’s top-notch performance, Kil and the East Pennsboro girls added to their early-season perfect record with a 96-73 victory over James Buchanan.
Bubblers keep the pedal down
After a sweep of rival Big Spring in its dual-meet season opener Tuesday, Boiling Springs duplicated its Tuesday showing with another sweep of Colonial foe Northern on the road Thursday. The boys team swam past the Polar Bears by a 119-61 margin and the girls captured a 120-63 win.
HS Swimming: Braelen Mowe and Katie Buehler's big nights ignite Boiling Springs victories over Big Spring
Junior Braelen Mowe and sophomore Katie Buehler combined for seven first-place times Tuesday between individual and team relay events.
Record Raudabaugh
The Big Spring senior picked up right where he left off from last season’s PIAA state championships in the 100 breaststroke Tuesday, nabbing the Boiling Springs pool record. He touched the wall with a record time of 59.83 seconds. Matthew Raudabaugh also owns the Big Spring school record in the event, a feat he attained last winter.
In addition to his record-setting swim, he finished second in the 50 free — behind Mowe — and helped the Bulldogs to a first-place time in the 200 medley relay (1:47.22).
Big Spring dropped both of its meets this week on the boys and girls side. They fell to Mechanicsburg Thursday in a nonleague dual meet.
HS Swimming: 10 Sentinel-area swimmers to watch this season
Matthew Raudabaugh, sr., Big Spring
The Big Spring record books are brimming with the name “Matthew Raudabaugh.” The Bulldog senior captured the 100 breaststroke state gold medal, the first state medal in school history last winter. Prior to standing atop the state championship podium, he was the first to touch the wall at districts and Mid-Penns in the same event. He owns the top times in the Big Spring and Central York pools.
Braelen Mowe, jr., Boiling Springs:
Mowe ran the gauntlet across the state, district and Mid-Penn Championships last winter. The sophomore looked to be seasoned in the pool, hauling in state silver in the 200 individual medley and a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly. Prior to his impressive states showing, Mowe struck gold in the 100 fly at districts and Mid-Penns. He also took home top honors at Mid-Penns in the 200 IM and another silver medal at districts.
Ryan Lee, jr., Trinity
Lee was an integral piece to the Shamrocks postseason run last year. Individually, he mashed competition in the 500 free and 200 IM, nabbing district bronze and fifth-place laurels, respectively. His 2020-21 trophy case also included Mid-Penn silver in the 500 and fourth-place honors in the IM. Lee capped his strong campaign with silvers across the board at districts and Mid-Penns in the 200 medley and 400 free team relays.
Jonathan Chang, so., Cumberland Valley
Chang was just one of two Sentinel-area boys swimmers to claim gold at the Mid-Penns last year in the 3A contingent. He out-touched Hershey’s Colin Clough in the 100 freestyle in 47.48 seconds. Aside from the gold medal, the Cumberland Valley rising star swam to fourth place in the 200 free. Chang repeated his performance in the 200 free two weeks later at districts.
Andrew Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg
Who was the other Sentinel-area 3A swimmer to snag Mid-Penn gold? Wetherhold. The Wildcat senior clocked 21.89 in the 50 free, a time that not only garnered him top Mid-Penn honors but also reset the school record in the event, a feat he previously owned. Wetherhold swam the 14th-best time at districts.
Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs
Despite moving to a new school and competing apart from her older sister, Strine walked away with three state medals last winter. The Bubbler junior helped grab sixth-place honors in the 200 and 400 free relays, complemented by a seventh-place laurel in the 50 freestyle. Her district championship performance included a title in the 50 free with a trio of bronze-medal swims in the 100 free and both relays.
Kari Powell, jr., Trinity
Powell dazzled in the pool for the Shamrocks in her sophomore campaign, striking state gold in the 100 breaststroke.She piled on additional hardware with a fourth-place medal in the 200 medley relay. At districts, Powell captured district gold in the 100 breaststroke and fourth-place honors in the 200 IM.
Isabella Kil, sr., East Pennsboro
“One, two, three” was Kil’s mantra last postseason. Kil swam to a trifecta of state medals last winter, navigating third in the 100 butterfly, sixth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 free relay. She completed another trio of medal swims — all gold — a week prior at districts in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 free relay, which repeated the same drill at Mid-Penns.
Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro:
Turner mirrored her counterpart’s success at the state meet, roping in thrice-medal swims. She took her spot on the podium in the 500 free (fifth place), 200 IM (eighth) and 400 free relay (fifth). She sang the same chorus at districts and Mid-Penns as well, snagging 500 free silver and 200 IM bronze at districts, while logging 500 free and 400 free relay Mid-Penn gold and 200 IM and 200 free relay silver.
Jennifer Bolden, sr., Cumberland Valley
Bolden’s built quite the storied career at Cumberland Valley. She comes off a junior campaign that included a pair of gold-medal swims in the 100 and 200 freestyles at Mid-Penns. Bolden followed that up with a fourth-place time in the 200 and a sixth-place medal in the 100 free at districts. She holds school records in three of four individual free events (50, 100 and 200), records that were previously held by her older sister, Carolyn.
