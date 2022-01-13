HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley, Trinity and Cedar Cliff face off in tri-meet

Trinity, Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley school districts intersect with each other, so many athletes compete for different schools but may compete on club teams together or live across the street or next door to each other.

Thursday, the three schools got together for a Mid-Penn swimming tri-meet at the Eagle Natatorium in a competitive, but friendly, environment. They usually face off in the postseason conference meet, but used Wednesday to swim different races and relays with different partners.

“We kind of view it a friendly, as they do in soccer,” said Eagle coach Mike Gobrecht, “an opportunity to get together and swim different events without the highly competitive atmosphere. We are each in the middle of heavy training after very tough meets, so to come out here and have fun, swim against club team friends, but we still are in the mode of putting the puzzle together for Mid-Penns and eventually PIAAs.”

In the competition, the Eagles won both meets, scoring 203 in the girls meet to Trinity’s 54 and Cedar Cliff’s 43.

The Eagle boys scored 166, followed by Trinity’s 91 and Cedar Cliff’s 22.

Members of the Chang family — Katie, Lauren and Jonathan — combined for seven first places, one second and one third in the meet for Cumberland Valley.

Jennifer Bolden won three events, Zoya Hason won two events, and Presley Staretz and Alina Lyesnykova also won two events for the Eagles.

For Trinity, Bramley Hawkins (100 back) and Kari Powell (100 breast) each won an event. Bramley and Powell also combined with Nora Gaudion and Della Hawkins for a second-place finish in the 200 IM relay.

“It is great to swim in this pool,” said Trinity coach Sam Shirtliff. “It is always tough but our kids know what they are coming into. We were very happy with some of the performances today and proud of all of our races today.”

Trinity did better on the boy’s side as Ryan Lee, Nick Shelly, Adam Dopkowski, and James Gadion combined to win the 400 free relay. Lee won the 200 free, Shelly won the 200 IM, and Dopkowski won the 50 free. Dopkowski and Lee also added second-place finishes in other events.

“I think my kids did pretty well today. We don’t typically get to swim in this pool until Mid-Penns,” said Colt coach Joseph Chubb. “We had a lot of kids swim season and personal bests today. All I ask of my kids is to have fun and try to beat their personal goals and times each time. I am so proud of the kids today.”

