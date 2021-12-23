HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley sweeps Mechanicsburg and Northern; Wetherhold, Staretz boast strong nights

Mechanicsburg head swimming coach Mike Glumac whistles from the pool deck every swim meet, signaling to his swimmers in the water to shift into a higher gear to close out their respective events.

Glumac picked up the whistling from his high school swim coach and has carried the coaching method into his tenure at the helm of the Wildcat program.

“My kids can hear the whistle,” Glumac said. “I had one of my swimmers come over and say, ‘I can hear you coach, the whole time.’ … I just try to use it to motivate them and they drive down the pool when they hear that whistle. They know they got to pick it up.”

But for Mechanicsburg senior Andrew Wetherhold, the whistling isn’t as profound when he knifes his way through the water. One, because his events — the 50 and 100 yard freestyle — are short. And two, because the speed Wetherhold displays in the pool begs little to no direction from his head coach.

In Thursday night’s nonleague tri-meet against Cumberland Valley and Northern at Cumberland Valley’s natatorium, Wetherhold sped to a pair of individual first-place swims in the 50 and 100 free, clocking times of 22.64 seconds and 49.54.

The Eagles ran away with the competition, corralling wins on both sides. The CV boys defeated Mechanicsburg and Northern 66-32-15 while the girls topped the opposition by the same order, 80-31-8.

“We had a lot of races tonight where kids did their best times,” Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht said, “some of which were young swimmers and in an atmosphere where it’s not a lot of pressure. So, we take this meet and then next Wednesday, we go into a big quad meet with three other really good schools, and the pressure goes up.”

Short rest, no problem

Coming off a dual meet Tuesday against Carlisle, Cumberland Valley had a lone day’s rest entering Thursday night’s tri-meet.

The short time span played no factor, as the Eagles cruised to first-place swims across the board. Using Thursday’s meet in a low-pressure atmosphere helped the Eagles continue to bolster their team chemistry.

“It’s important that when we set up our meet schedules,” Gobrecht said, “that we set up the meet schedule to give the kids the proper opportunities to build into the year. Sometimes, you have some of the hard Mid-Penn meets early in the year, but this year, the schedule really was able to build into our Mid-Penn schedule. So, today was definitely great learning, going into the main Mid-Penn schedule.”

Presley Staretz emphasized the Eagles success, taking honors in the 200 individual medley and the 500 free, which yielded times of 2:09.47 and 5:13.69. For the boys, junior Owen Brewer tacked on an additional pair of top swims in the 200 free and the 100 backstroke. He registered times of 1:56.23 and 58.45.

Other Eagles with gold-medal swims were Jennifer Bolden, Eliza Sandhaus, Braelen Wolf, Rondreizelle Colina, Alina Lyesnykova and Jonathan Chang.

Wolf, who typically features in short freestyle events, kicked a time of 5:15.94 in the 500 free. He dropped 10 seconds from his previous-best time.

“He always looked at himself as a sprinter,” Gobrecht said, referring to Wolf. “And to get a high school win like that, in an event that’s not really your event, that was awesome.”

Other Wildcat highlights

Aside from Wetherhold’s impressive evening, Lance Ginter chipped in on the boys side for the Wildcats, cruising to first in the 100 butterfly. He recorded a time of 55.49.

For the girls, Danielle Rodgers mowed through the water for first in the 200 free, touching the wall in 2:05.56.

Several Wildcats notched their personal-best times Thursday night, having experienced the CV natatorium, where the Mid-Penn and District 3 Championships are held each year. Glumac and crew felt it set them up nicely for the remainder of the regular season in addition to the championships in March.

“I’m really proud of them,” Glumac said. “We don’t have as big of a team, especially on the boys side this year, but for the guys we do have, they’re really strong. And so for the girls, we’re gonna keep pushing forward and hopefully try to three-peat as Keystone (Division) champs.”

Keefer strikes gold

While Northern placed third in both boys and girls competition Thursday night, Morgan Keefer was the lone Polar Bear to mine gold. Continuing to showcase her early season promise, the Northern freshman captured first place in the 100 free with a time of 56.33.

Jon Brettschneider, Ann Secord and Savannah Pentz also had solid outings for the Polar Bears Thursday. A bulk of swimmers competed outside of their traditional events, head coach Jared Haley said.

“They did great,” Haley said, “and it was just a lot of fun swimming.”

Up next

Cumberland Valley once again sports the shortest rest heading into its next meet, hosting a holiday quad meet Wednesday versus Emmaus, Souderton and Upper St. Clair. Mechanicsburg returns to its home pool Jan. 4, greeting Red Land for a Mid-Penn Keystone dual meet. Northern will also boasts home-pool advantage Jan. 4 when it hosts Trinity.

