HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley sweeps Mechanicsburg and Northern; Wetherhold, Staretz boast strong nights

Mechanicsburg head swimming coach Mike Glumac whistles from the pool deck every swim meet, signaling to his swimmers in the water to shift into a higher gear to close out their respective events.
Glumac picked up the whistling from his high school swim coach and has carried the coaching method into his tenure at the helm of the Wildcat program.
“My kids can hear the whistle,” Glumac said. “I had one of my swimmers come over and say, ‘I can hear you coach, the whole time.’ … I just try to use it to motivate them and they drive down the pool when they hear that whistle. They know they got to pick it up.”
But for Mechanicsburg senior Andrew Wetherhold, the whistling isn’t as profound when he knifes his way through the water. One, because his events — the 50 and 100 yard freestyle — are short. And two, because the speed Wetherhold displays in the pool begs little to no direction from his head coach.
In Thursday night’s nonleague tri-meet against Cumberland Valley and Northern at Cumberland Valley’s natatorium, Wetherhold sped to a pair of individual first-place swims in the 50 and 100 free, clocking times of 22.64 seconds and 49.54.
The Eagles ran away with the competition, corralling wins on both sides. The CV boys defeated Mechanicsburg and Northern 66-32-15 while the girls topped the opposition by the same order, 80-31-8.
“We had a lot of races tonight where kids did their best times,” Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht said, “some of which were young swimmers and in an atmosphere where it’s not a lot of pressure. So, we take this meet and then next Wednesday, we go into a big quad meet with three other really good schools, and the pressure goes up.”
Short rest, no problem
Coming off a dual meet Tuesday against Carlisle, Cumberland Valley had a lone day’s rest entering Thursday night’s tri-meet.
The short time span played no factor, as the Eagles cruised to first-place swims across the board. Using Thursday’s meet in a low-pressure atmosphere helped the Eagles continue to bolster their team chemistry.
“It’s important that when we set up our meet schedules,” Gobrecht said, “that we set up the meet schedule to give the kids the proper opportunities to build into the year. Sometimes, you have some of the hard Mid-Penn meets early in the year, but this year, the schedule really was able to build into our Mid-Penn schedule. So, today was definitely great learning, going into the main Mid-Penn schedule.”
Presley Staretz emphasized the Eagles success, taking honors in the 200 individual medley and the 500 free, which yielded times of 2:09.47 and 5:13.69. For the boys, junior Owen Brewer tacked on an additional pair of top swims in the 200 free and the 100 backstroke. He registered times of 1:56.23 and 58.45.
Other Eagles with gold-medal swims were Jennifer Bolden, Eliza Sandhaus, Braelen Wolf, Rondreizelle Colina, Alina Lyesnykova and Jonathan Chang.
Wolf, who typically features in short freestyle events, kicked a time of 5:15.94 in the 500 free. He dropped 10 seconds from his previous-best time.
“He always looked at himself as a sprinter,” Gobrecht said, referring to Wolf. “And to get a high school win like that, in an event that’s not really your event, that was awesome.”
Other Wildcat highlights
Aside from Wetherhold’s impressive evening, Lance Ginter chipped in on the boys side for the Wildcats, cruising to first in the 100 butterfly. He recorded a time of 55.49.
For the girls, Danielle Rodgers mowed through the water for first in the 200 free, touching the wall in 2:05.56.
Several Wildcats notched their personal-best times Thursday night, having experienced the CV natatorium, where the Mid-Penn and District 3 Championships are held each year. Glumac and crew felt it set them up nicely for the remainder of the regular season in addition to the championships in March.
“I’m really proud of them,” Glumac said. “We don’t have as big of a team, especially on the boys side this year, but for the guys we do have, they’re really strong. And so for the girls, we’re gonna keep pushing forward and hopefully try to three-peat as Keystone (Division) champs.”
Keefer strikes gold
While Northern placed third in both boys and girls competition Thursday night, Morgan Keefer was the lone Polar Bear to mine gold. Continuing to showcase her early season promise, the Northern freshman captured first place in the 100 free with a time of 56.33.
Jon Brettschneider, Ann Secord and Savannah Pentz also had solid outings for the Polar Bears Thursday. A bulk of swimmers competed outside of their traditional events, head coach Jared Haley said.
“They did great,” Haley said, “and it was just a lot of fun swimming.”
Up next
Cumberland Valley once again sports the shortest rest heading into its next meet, hosting a holiday quad meet Wednesday versus Emmaus, Souderton and Upper St. Clair. Mechanicsburg returns to its home pool Jan. 4, greeting Red Land for a Mid-Penn Keystone dual meet. Northern will also boasts home-pool advantage Jan. 4 when it hosts Trinity.
Matthew Raudabaugh, sr., Big Spring
The Big Spring record books are brimming with the name “Matthew Raudabaugh.” The Bulldog senior captured the 100 breaststroke state gold medal, the first state medal in school history last winter. Prior to standing atop the state championship podium, he was the first to touch the wall at districts and Mid-Penns in the same event. He owns the top times in the Big Spring and Central York pools.
Braelen Mowe, jr., Boiling Springs:
Mowe ran the gauntlet across the state, district and Mid-Penn Championships last winter. The sophomore looked to be seasoned in the pool, hauling in state silver in the 200 individual medley and a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly. Prior to his impressive states showing, Mowe struck gold in the 100 fly at districts and Mid-Penns. He also took home top honors at Mid-Penns in the 200 IM and another silver medal at districts.
Ryan Lee, jr., Trinity
Lee was an integral piece to the Shamrocks postseason run last year. Individually, he mashed competition in the 500 free and 200 IM, nabbing district bronze and fifth-place laurels, respectively. His 2020-21 trophy case also included Mid-Penn silver in the 500 and fourth-place honors in the IM. Lee capped his strong campaign with silvers across the board at districts and Mid-Penns in the 200 medley and 400 free team relays.
Jonathan Chang, so., Cumberland Valley
Chang was just one of two Sentinel-area boys swimmers to claim gold at the Mid-Penns last year in the 3A contingent. He out-touched Hershey’s Colin Clough in the 100 freestyle in 47.48 seconds. Aside from the gold medal, the Cumberland Valley rising star swam to fourth place in the 200 free. Chang repeated his performance in the 200 free two weeks later at districts.
Andrew Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg
Who was the other Sentinel-area 3A swimmer to snag Mid-Penn gold? Wetherhold. The Wildcat senior clocked 21.89 in the 50 free, a time that not only garnered him top Mid-Penn honors but also reset the school record in the event, a feat he previously owned. Wetherhold swam the 14th-best time at districts.
Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs
Despite moving to a new school and competing apart from her older sister, Strine walked away with three state medals last winter. The Bubbler junior helped grab sixth-place honors in the 200 and 400 free relays, complemented by a seventh-place laurel in the 50 freestyle. Her district championship performance included a title in the 50 free with a trio of bronze-medal swims in the 100 free and both relays.
Kari Powell, jr., Trinity
Powell dazzled in the pool for the Shamrocks in her sophomore campaign, striking state gold in the 100 breaststroke.She piled on additional hardware with a fourth-place medal in the 200 medley relay. At districts, Powell captured district gold in the 100 breaststroke and fourth-place honors in the 200 IM.
Isabella Kil, sr., East Pennsboro
“One, two, three” was Kil’s mantra last postseason. Kil swam to a trifecta of state medals last winter, navigating third in the 100 butterfly, sixth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 free relay. She completed another trio of medal swims — all gold — a week prior at districts in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 free relay, which repeated the same drill at Mid-Penns.
Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro:
Turner mirrored her counterpart’s success at the state meet, roping in thrice-medal swims. She took her spot on the podium in the 500 free (fifth place), 200 IM (eighth) and 400 free relay (fifth). She sang the same chorus at districts and Mid-Penns as well, snagging 500 free silver and 200 IM bronze at districts, while logging 500 free and 400 free relay Mid-Penn gold and 200 IM and 200 free relay silver.
Jennifer Bolden, sr., Cumberland Valley
Bolden’s built quite the storied career at Cumberland Valley. She comes off a junior campaign that included a pair of gold-medal swims in the 100 and 200 freestyles at Mid-Penns. Bolden followed that up with a fourth-place time in the 200 and a sixth-place medal in the 100 free at districts. She holds school records in three of four individual free events (50, 100 and 200), records that were previously held by her older sister, Carolyn.
