CARLISLE — Cumberland Valley brought their swim team to Dickinson College Tuesday for their swim meet against Carlisle and raced away with a sweep.
The girls won 115.5-58.5 and the boys won 127-43.
Swimming and track are two similar sports in that kids race against time and/or distances. What sets them apart is coaches who slot the kids in those events successfully. How they compete is a key — consistency in times. That is what the Eagles practice.
“We practice the 500 thinking that you are swimming the 100 free and doing it five times consistently,” Eagles coach Mike Gobrecht said. “In sprints, the shortest we really practice is 75 yards for 50 races and understanding that you can work with that and that will help your 500 or your 50. The other day we did a set of 50’s — 50 of them at the same speed. It is boring and it is monotonous. It takes a special kind of kid to do it. Tyler [Distenfeld] does a lot of repetition and get his body to memorize how to train consistently.”
Swimmers have 50, 100, 200 and 500 races which require different methods of training. Track has events such as the 100 meter or two-mile runs.
You have free articles remaining.
Swimming distance swimmers have the 500 or 20 grueling laps in the pool. Cumberland Valley has one of the best in Tyler Distenfeld. Although he did not swim the 500 on Tuesday, he did win the 200 IM, the 100 back and two relays.
“I try not to think too much before a race because I don’t need to get stressed out,” Distenfeld said. “I just try to focus on songs and my stroke. The 500 can be tough, but I try to juts focus on lengthening my stroke. In short races, I try to shorten my stroke and go faster but that is not always good either.”
Carlisle has one of the better short distance racers in junior Nolan Chenot. He follows older brother and current Penn State swimmer, Devon, and former teammate and Delaware Blue Hen swimmer, Isaiah Bell, in the event.
Chenot took three second-place finishes and a third-place finish in the meet. He did not swim the 50 free.
Senior Naeem Sbaiti of Cumberland Valley took first in both the 50 and 100 and senior Chai Stier won the same two events for the Eagles’ girls, who won 22 of the 24 races. Freshman Kamryn Barone won three individual events and added a third in a relay.