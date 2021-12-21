HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley cruises to 20 event wins, sweeps Carlisle in Commonwealth dual meet

The Cumberland Valley boys and girls swim teams feature profound and experienced swimmers, including junior Owen Brewer and senior Jennifer Bolden.

And while the captains of their respective squads underline much of the Eagles’ success in the pool, CV also boasts an overall lineup that’s rife with younger swimmers whose potential hasn’t fully hatched.

In Tuesday evening’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet between the Eagles and visiting Carlisle at Cumberland Valley High School’s natatorium, CV’s strength up and down its roster was on full display. Packing the one-two punch of experience and youthful drive, Cumberland Valley soared to a sweep over the Thundering Herd. The boys grabbed a 131-38 win while the girls swam to a 131-44 triumph.

“It's always good to be able to see those younger kids be able to come in and be confident in what they're doing,” Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht said.

Bolden and freshman Bode Groh led the charge for the Eagles, combining for four individual wins. Bolden, a Bucknell University commit, kicked things off with a first-place time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.34 seconds) and later capped the meet with a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:05.62). Groh, still acclimating to the varsity level, nabbed first in the 200 individual medley at 2:11.63 and later roped in first-place honors in the 500 free (5:07.76).

Both also contributed to team events, which included top times in the girls and boys 200 medley relays, the girls 200 free relay and the boys 400 free relay.

“The leadership component of it,” Gobrecht said of what Bolden brings to the team, “being able to work with all of the others, whether they be freshmen, sophomores or in their junior year. And being able to have that leadership component and being able to help them with an event loop and being able to get through it at the same time."

“I think my coaches have just really helped me throughout the past three years,” Bolden said, “in helping me become a better swimmer.”

As a whole, the Eagles rattled off 20 event wins compared to Carlisle’s two. Lauren and Jonathan Chang, Brewer, Kevin Santos, Presley Staretz, Vedesh Yadlapalli, and Jaden Satheesh also got in on the first-place action.

For Gobrecht, Tuesday’s meet was all about continuing to build team chemistry after the Eagles' four early season meets and honing the focus on connectivity in the latter portion of the season. When the tiredness starts to set in later in the season, the team stronghold can play a vital role in keeping the ball rolling.

Especially when the postseason starts knocking on the door.

“In these early season meets, it’s ‘How do we come together as a team supporting each other?'" Gobrecht said. “And understand how to handle high school competition. And when you have a meet like this, with very few divers, it goes really fast. … You want them to be able to understand how to handle that as we move into the meets that are a little bit tougher.”

While Carlisle didn’t swim to many first-place finishes Tuesday night, it’s a similar testament for Tara Young’s crew. A good clip of the Herd’s roster lacks multiple years of experience in the pool, minus a small set of juniors and seniors. At this point, the Herd hopes to work their way up.

“I can't wait for the rest of season,” Young said. We're just starting. This is only our second meet, so we're just starting, and it'll be a good season.”

Sophomore Madeline Coombs, who’s dazzled in the early parts of her 2021 campaign, corralled the two individual wins for the Herd Tuesday. She touched the wall at 2:14.82 in the 200 IM and later snagged first in the 500 free with a time of 5:19.30. In the IM she outpaced the competition by 10 seconds and breezed to a 31-second cushion in the freestyle event.

Elizabeth Gobin, Catherine Lippert and Colby Cox also registered strong swims Tuesday night.

The Eagles return to their home pool Thursday, hosting a tri-meet against Mechanicsburg and Northern. Carlisle doesn’t make its next splash until Jan. 4 when it's scheduled to greet Chambersburg at Dickinson College's Kline Center.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

