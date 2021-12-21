HS Swimming: Cumberland Valley cruises to 20 event wins, sweeps Carlisle in Commonwealth dual meet

The Cumberland Valley boys and girls swim teams feature profound and experienced swimmers, including junior Owen Brewer and senior Jennifer Bolden.
And while the captains of their respective squads underline much of the Eagles’ success in the pool, CV also boasts an overall lineup that’s rife with younger swimmers whose potential hasn’t fully hatched.
In Tuesday evening’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth dual meet between the Eagles and visiting Carlisle at Cumberland Valley High School’s natatorium, CV’s strength up and down its roster was on full display. Packing the one-two punch of experience and youthful drive, Cumberland Valley soared to a sweep over the Thundering Herd. The boys grabbed a 131-38 win while the girls swam to a 131-44 triumph.
“It's always good to be able to see those younger kids be able to come in and be confident in what they're doing,” Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht said.
Bolden and freshman Bode Groh led the charge for the Eagles, combining for four individual wins. Bolden, a Bucknell University commit, kicked things off with a first-place time in the 50-yard freestyle (24.34 seconds) and later capped the meet with a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:05.62). Groh, still acclimating to the varsity level, nabbed first in the 200 individual medley at 2:11.63 and later roped in first-place honors in the 500 free (5:07.76).
Both also contributed to team events, which included top times in the girls and boys 200 medley relays, the girls 200 free relay and the boys 400 free relay.
“The leadership component of it,” Gobrecht said of what Bolden brings to the team, “being able to work with all of the others, whether they be freshmen, sophomores or in their junior year. And being able to have that leadership component and being able to help them with an event loop and being able to get through it at the same time."
“I think my coaches have just really helped me throughout the past three years,” Bolden said, “in helping me become a better swimmer.”
As a whole, the Eagles rattled off 20 event wins compared to Carlisle’s two. Lauren and Jonathan Chang, Brewer, Kevin Santos, Presley Staretz, Vedesh Yadlapalli, and Jaden Satheesh also got in on the first-place action.
For Gobrecht, Tuesday’s meet was all about continuing to build team chemistry after the Eagles' four early season meets and honing the focus on connectivity in the latter portion of the season. When the tiredness starts to set in later in the season, the team stronghold can play a vital role in keeping the ball rolling.
Especially when the postseason starts knocking on the door.
“In these early season meets, it’s ‘How do we come together as a team supporting each other?'" Gobrecht said. “And understand how to handle high school competition. And when you have a meet like this, with very few divers, it goes really fast. … You want them to be able to understand how to handle that as we move into the meets that are a little bit tougher.”
While Carlisle didn’t swim to many first-place finishes Tuesday night, it’s a similar testament for Tara Young’s crew. A good clip of the Herd’s roster lacks multiple years of experience in the pool, minus a small set of juniors and seniors. At this point, the Herd hopes to work their way up.
“I can't wait for the rest of season,” Young said. We're just starting. This is only our second meet, so we're just starting, and it'll be a good season.”
Sophomore Madeline Coombs, who’s dazzled in the early parts of her 2021 campaign, corralled the two individual wins for the Herd Tuesday. She touched the wall at 2:14.82 in the 200 IM and later snagged first in the 500 free with a time of 5:19.30. In the IM she outpaced the competition by 10 seconds and breezed to a 31-second cushion in the freestyle event.
Elizabeth Gobin, Catherine Lippert and Colby Cox also registered strong swims Tuesday night.
The Eagles return to their home pool Thursday, hosting a tri-meet against Mechanicsburg and Northern. Carlisle doesn’t make its next splash until Jan. 4 when it's scheduled to greet Chambersburg at Dickinson College's Kline Center.
Matthew Raudabaugh, sr., Big Spring
The Big Spring record books are brimming with the name “Matthew Raudabaugh.” The Bulldog senior captured the 100 breaststroke state gold medal, the first state medal in school history last winter. Prior to standing atop the state championship podium, he was the first to touch the wall at districts and Mid-Penns in the same event. He owns the top times in the Big Spring and Central York pools.
Braelen Mowe, jr., Boiling Springs:
Mowe ran the gauntlet across the state, district and Mid-Penn Championships last winter. The sophomore looked to be seasoned in the pool, hauling in state silver in the 200 individual medley and a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly. Prior to his impressive states showing, Mowe struck gold in the 100 fly at districts and Mid-Penns. He also took home top honors at Mid-Penns in the 200 IM and another silver medal at districts.
Ryan Lee, jr., Trinity
Lee was an integral piece to the Shamrocks postseason run last year. Individually, he mashed competition in the 500 free and 200 IM, nabbing district bronze and fifth-place laurels, respectively. His 2020-21 trophy case also included Mid-Penn silver in the 500 and fourth-place honors in the IM. Lee capped his strong campaign with silvers across the board at districts and Mid-Penns in the 200 medley and 400 free team relays.
Jonathan Chang, so., Cumberland Valley
Chang was just one of two Sentinel-area boys swimmers to claim gold at the Mid-Penns last year in the 3A contingent. He out-touched Hershey’s Colin Clough in the 100 freestyle in 47.48 seconds. Aside from the gold medal, the Cumberland Valley rising star swam to fourth place in the 200 free. Chang repeated his performance in the 200 free two weeks later at districts.
Andrew Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg
Who was the other Sentinel-area 3A swimmer to snag Mid-Penn gold? Wetherhold. The Wildcat senior clocked 21.89 in the 50 free, a time that not only garnered him top Mid-Penn honors but also reset the school record in the event, a feat he previously owned. Wetherhold swam the 14th-best time at districts.
Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs
Despite moving to a new school and competing apart from her older sister, Strine walked away with three state medals last winter. The Bubbler junior helped grab sixth-place honors in the 200 and 400 free relays, complemented by a seventh-place laurel in the 50 freestyle. Her district championship performance included a title in the 50 free with a trio of bronze-medal swims in the 100 free and both relays.
Kari Powell, jr., Trinity
Powell dazzled in the pool for the Shamrocks in her sophomore campaign, striking state gold in the 100 breaststroke.She piled on additional hardware with a fourth-place medal in the 200 medley relay. At districts, Powell captured district gold in the 100 breaststroke and fourth-place honors in the 200 IM.
Isabella Kil, sr., East Pennsboro
“One, two, three” was Kil’s mantra last postseason. Kil swam to a trifecta of state medals last winter, navigating third in the 100 butterfly, sixth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 free relay. She completed another trio of medal swims — all gold — a week prior at districts in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 free relay, which repeated the same drill at Mid-Penns.
Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro:
Turner mirrored her counterpart’s success at the state meet, roping in thrice-medal swims. She took her spot on the podium in the 500 free (fifth place), 200 IM (eighth) and 400 free relay (fifth). She sang the same chorus at districts and Mid-Penns as well, snagging 500 free silver and 200 IM bronze at districts, while logging 500 free and 400 free relay Mid-Penn gold and 200 IM and 200 free relay silver.
Jennifer Bolden, sr., Cumberland Valley
Bolden’s built quite the storied career at Cumberland Valley. She comes off a junior campaign that included a pair of gold-medal swims in the 100 and 200 freestyles at Mid-Penns. Bolden followed that up with a fourth-place time in the 200 and a sixth-place medal in the 100 free at districts. She holds school records in three of four individual free events (50, 100 and 200), records that were previously held by her older sister, Carolyn.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports