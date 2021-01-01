HS Swimming: Coaches, swimmers find out-of-the-box ways to stay in shape for season

For 21 days, sports teams have been unable to practice together as a unit because Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation measures went into effect on Dec. 12.
Additionally, indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities also shut down as part of the effort to alleviate the rise of COVID-19 cases.
That left scholastic swim and dive teams at a decided disadvantage, especially compared to the other high school winter sports.
"Swimming and diving are what I call a facility intensive sport," Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht said. "You can't just go out and find a hoop or put some mats in a garage to wrestle. You actually need a facility to swim. So we really had to think outside the box."
Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, teams can resume practices with a short ramp-up before dual meets start for most schools at the end of the week.
In Cumberland Valley's case, Gobrecht believes the three-week pause may help the Eagles in the short-term. During the shutdown, all 50 members committed to complete a daily challenge of at least 55 minutes of cardio work to maintain their aerobic fitness. Captains held the entire roster accountable and created an intense competition that kept the team engaged and active.
"I think we're going to be able to hit the ground running, or in this case, the water swimming," Gobrecht said. "Most of these kids have been going since the beginning of October. This 21-day break gave some of them a natural break for their shoulders and arms. When normally over Christmas break we're usually putting in some hard work. But instead, what they've done is cardio, so they're saving their arms a little bit."
Making most of moratorium: Motivation, incentives and Zoom calls key for winter high school teams trying to stay ready
Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Glumac hopes the intense preseason and impressive mileage already tallied will carry over and pay off for the Wildcats as they host Central Dauphin East in their opening meet on Friday.
"We've been fortunate as we've been in the pool since August," Glumac said. "We've been going at it where other schools have been struggling to even get in the pool.
"We've built up a lot of yards with these kids. We were probably doing 5,400 yards in a practice. Some of these kids with morning and afternoon practices were getting 9,000-10,000 yards in per day. They have a strong base. We just need to get it back for them."
The coaches need to balance the short preseason remaining, compressed schedule of meets and changes to qualifying for District 3 postseason to put their swimmers in the best position for success. Without Mid-Penn Conference Championships this year and only the top 16 submitted times making the cut for districts in each event, expect swimmers to push the pace in each dual meet.
"I think there's going to be a lot of schools of thinking," Gobrecht said. "For me personally at Cumberland Valley, it meant making sure I had our competition schedule set up properly and having a Plan A, B and C. Coaches are going to look at those early-season meets and have to decide if we put fast suits on kids, and get up and get some good racing."
On the other hand, Glumac knows the layoff will affect his squad in the early going, especially the distance swimmers. So the veteran coach is optimistic they can peak with their best times in the second half of the season.
"It's going to take a few weeks to get them back in shape," Glumac said. "I'm hoping by the end of January we're cruising along and in pretty good shape at that point. One of our last meets against Palmyra is in our home pool. That gives us the advantage of our blocks and our walls."
No matter the approach, the coaches are happy they're headed back into the pool.
"The mental health of the swimmers and divers right now is very good," Gobrecht said. "That was one thing I was worried about. I couldn't be more pleased with what the athletes are doing and how they're taking this."