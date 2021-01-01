HS Swimming: Coaches, swimmers find out-of-the-box ways to stay in shape for season

For 21 days, sports teams have been unable to practice together as a unit because Gov. Wolf's temporary mitigation measures went into effect on Dec. 12.

Additionally, indoor operations at gyms and fitness facilities also shut down as part of the effort to alleviate the rise of COVID-19 cases.

That left scholastic swim and dive teams at a decided disadvantage, especially compared to the other high school winter sports.

"Swimming and diving are what I call a facility intensive sport," Cumberland Valley head coach Mike Gobrecht said. "You can't just go out and find a hoop or put some mats in a garage to wrestle. You actually need a facility to swim. So we really had to think outside the box."

Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, teams can resume practices with a short ramp-up before dual meets start for most schools at the end of the week.

In Cumberland Valley's case, Gobrecht believes the three-week pause may help the Eagles in the short-term. During the shutdown, all 50 members committed to complete a daily challenge of at least 55 minutes of cardio work to maintain their aerobic fitness. Captains held the entire roster accountable and created an intense competition that kept the team engaged and active.