HS Swimming: Carlisle navigates challenges around at-home workouts, as well as practices, and single home meet at Carlisle YMCA

Carlisle’s swimming and diving team face an unusual situation in an already unusual 2020-21 season: a transition to a new pool, specifically the Carlisle YMCA.

“It has a different feel to it,” Thundering Herd head coach Tara Young said Tuesday.

In a pandemic-free world, the Thundering Herd typically host practices and meets at Dickinson College’s Clarke Aquatic Center. But with the college closed because of coronavirus concerns, that isn’t an option.

In the past, the squad held practices at the Carlisle Family YMCA about two times a week. The YMCA gives the opportunity for the team to meet as soon as school lets out. With Dickinson, the pool was only available in the evenings, which took away the chance to attend high school basketball games and other social events.

The move to the YMCA is only temporary. Young said once Dickinson gives the team the green light to return to the aquatic center, it will do just that.

Despite the swimmers being used to the YMCA pool, the transition comes at a cost. With the facility open to the public, Carlisle’s competitive schedule will provide little in the way of a home pool advantage. They only have one home meet scheduled for this year, compared to normally having half their schedule filled with home contests.