HS Swimming: Braelen Mowe and Katie Buehler's big nights ignite Boiling Springs victories over Big Spring

The Boiling Springs swim team is taking things one meet at a time.

But following Tuesday night’s season-opening dual meet against Mid-Penn Colonial Division rival Big Spring, at the Boiling Springs High School natatorium, the Bubblers couldn’t help but feel a sense of eagerness for the potential success that lies ahead.

That taste of eagerness came when Braelen Mowe turned on the afterburners in his final leg of the boys 200 freestyle relay to out touch the Bulldogs’ Reese Ward by 0.24 seconds. Mowe completed the comeback after the Bubblers trailed the entirety of the event, including the final push off the wall, turning into the last 25 yards.

With Mowe leading the charge with a combined three top finishes (one individual and two relay) and a second-place swim, Boiling Springs topped the Bulldogs on both sides by scores of 105-69 (boys) and 112-64 (girls).

“I think to start off the season with a quality win,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said, “with teammates supporting each other as well as they did on the deck, I think it’s a big step in the right direction.”

“I think we all just got in and just did the best we could,” Mowe said, “and I think this is just the first step to everybody getting the hang [of things].”

Mowe’s lone second-place swim came against Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh in the 100 yard breaststroke. Raudabaugh not only cracked the one-minute mark at 59.83, but set a pool record, something that’s become a trademark of his high school career.

“It shows me that he’s been training hard,” Big Spring head coach Evan Jarusewski said of Raudabaugh’s record time. “Being his senior year, obviously he wants to go out on top and have a great season.”

Mowe’s first-place swims came in the form of the 50 freestyle — where he clocked a time of 22.12 — and he contributed in the Bubblers 200 and 400 free relays. On the girls side, sophomore standout Katie Buehler accented the Bubblers success, nabbing first in the 200 and 500 free which yielded times of 1:57.95 and 5:22.21. She also swam the final legs of the first-place 400 free relay and the second-place 200 free relay.

And outside of Mowe and Buehler’s individual accolades, the Bubblers received strong swims up and down the roster, many coming in events outside of the swimmers’ comfort zones. Other top times came from Tess Naylor, Maggie Brenner, Keegan Williamson and Kyleigh Hostetter for the Bubblers.

“We have some brand new swimmers who’ve never gotten in the pool for a race before,” Mowe said, “so that was just a good learning step for them. I think we’re gonna do and prove a lot this season.”

The Bulldogs, in some areas, also showcase a less-seasoned outfit in the pool. And despite the opening-season loss, Jarusewski cited the growth and resiliency his team displayed Tuesday night. Raudabaugh’s record-shattering time was complemented by first-place finishes from Luke Hand (100 butterfly), Caleb Stewart (100 free), Nicholas Egger (500 free), Mattea Penner (100 breaststroke) and Courtney Cherricks (200 individual medley).

The Bubblers’ depth across the board compared to the Bulldogs’ piloted them to the pair of victories.

“We’re a very young team on the girls side and on the boys side,” Jarusewski said, “so we’re a little smaller than last year, but [we had] a lot of good swims. There’s room for improvement, obviously, this early.”

Both schools return to the pool deck Thursday. Boiling Springs hops on the bus to visit Northern while Big Spring hosts Mechanicsburg.

Tuesday night may have been the onset to a daunting slate, but in the Bubblers’ eyes, it was the first step to attaining their long-term goals of outright Colonial Division champions, something they haven’t fulfilled since the 2011 season.

“When you look at who’s going to be a division title winner at the end of season,” Brenner said, “it’s not just the first and seconds, it’s you got to have depth and you gotta have a team that is really versatile. …So, each time you get a chance to see certain people in different events, it gives you a better understanding and idea of what you can do when it matters most.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

