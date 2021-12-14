HS Swimming: Braelen Mowe and Katie Buehler's big nights ignite Boiling Springs victories over Big Spring

The Boiling Springs swim team is taking things one meet at a time.
But following Tuesday night’s season-opening dual meet against Mid-Penn Colonial Division rival Big Spring, at the Boiling Springs High School natatorium, the Bubblers couldn’t help but feel a sense of eagerness for the potential success that lies ahead.
That taste of eagerness came when Braelen Mowe turned on the afterburners in his final leg of the boys 200 freestyle relay to out touch the Bulldogs’ Reese Ward by 0.24 seconds. Mowe completed the comeback after the Bubblers trailed the entirety of the event, including the final push off the wall, turning into the last 25 yards.
With Mowe leading the charge with a combined three top finishes (one individual and two relay) and a second-place swim, Boiling Springs topped the Bulldogs on both sides by scores of 105-69 (boys) and 112-64 (girls).
“I think to start off the season with a quality win,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said, “with teammates supporting each other as well as they did on the deck, I think it’s a big step in the right direction.”
“I think we all just got in and just did the best we could,” Mowe said, “and I think this is just the first step to everybody getting the hang [of things].”
Mowe’s lone second-place swim came against Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh in the 100 yard breaststroke. Raudabaugh not only cracked the one-minute mark at 59.83, but set a pool record, something that’s become a trademark of his high school career.
“It shows me that he’s been training hard,” Big Spring head coach Evan Jarusewski said of Raudabaugh’s record time. “Being his senior year, obviously he wants to go out on top and have a great season.”
Mowe’s first-place swims came in the form of the 50 freestyle — where he clocked a time of 22.12 — and he contributed in the Bubblers 200 and 400 free relays. On the girls side, sophomore standout Katie Buehler accented the Bubblers success, nabbing first in the 200 and 500 free which yielded times of 1:57.95 and 5:22.21. She also swam the final legs of the first-place 400 free relay and the second-place 200 free relay.
And outside of Mowe and Buehler’s individual accolades, the Bubblers received strong swims up and down the roster, many coming in events outside of the swimmers’ comfort zones. Other top times came from Tess Naylor, Maggie Brenner, Keegan Williamson and Kyleigh Hostetter for the Bubblers.
“We have some brand new swimmers who’ve never gotten in the pool for a race before,” Mowe said, “so that was just a good learning step for them. I think we’re gonna do and prove a lot this season.”
The Bulldogs, in some areas, also showcase a less-seasoned outfit in the pool. And despite the opening-season loss, Jarusewski cited the growth and resiliency his team displayed Tuesday night. Raudabaugh’s record-shattering time was complemented by first-place finishes from Luke Hand (100 butterfly), Caleb Stewart (100 free), Nicholas Egger (500 free), Mattea Penner (100 breaststroke) and Courtney Cherricks (200 individual medley).
The Bubblers’ depth across the board compared to the Bulldogs’ piloted them to the pair of victories.
“We’re a very young team on the girls side and on the boys side,” Jarusewski said, “so we’re a little smaller than last year, but [we had] a lot of good swims. There’s room for improvement, obviously, this early.”
Both schools return to the pool deck Thursday. Boiling Springs hops on the bus to visit Northern while Big Spring hosts Mechanicsburg.
Tuesday night may have been the onset to a daunting slate, but in the Bubblers’ eyes, it was the first step to attaining their long-term goals of outright Colonial Division champions, something they haven’t fulfilled since the 2011 season.
“When you look at who’s going to be a division title winner at the end of season,” Brenner said, “it’s not just the first and seconds, it’s you got to have depth and you gotta have a team that is really versatile. …So, each time you get a chance to see certain people in different events, it gives you a better understanding and idea of what you can do when it matters most.”
Matthew Raudabaugh, sr., Big Spring
The Big Spring record books are brimming with the name “Matthew Raudabaugh.” The Bulldog senior captured the 100 breaststroke state gold medal, the first state medal in school history last winter. Prior to standing atop the state championship podium, he was the first to touch the wall at districts and Mid-Penns in the same event. He owns the top times in the Big Spring and Central York pools.
Braelen Mowe, jr., Boiling Springs:
Mowe ran the gauntlet across the state, district and Mid-Penn Championships last winter. The sophomore looked to be seasoned in the pool, hauling in state silver in the 200 individual medley and a seventh-place medal in the 100 butterfly. Prior to his impressive states showing, Mowe struck gold in the 100 fly at districts and Mid-Penns. He also took home top honors at Mid-Penns in the 200 IM and another silver medal at districts.
Ryan Lee, jr., Trinity
Lee was an integral piece to the Shamrocks postseason run last year. Individually, he mashed competition in the 500 free and 200 IM, nabbing district bronze and fifth-place laurels, respectively. His 2020-21 trophy case also included Mid-Penn silver in the 500 and fourth-place honors in the IM. Lee capped his strong campaign with silvers across the board at districts and Mid-Penns in the 200 medley and 400 free team relays.
Jonathan Chang, so., Cumberland Valley
Chang was just one of two Sentinel-area boys swimmers to claim gold at the Mid-Penns last year in the 3A contingent. He out-touched Hershey’s Colin Clough in the 100 freestyle in 47.48 seconds. Aside from the gold medal, the Cumberland Valley rising star swam to fourth place in the 200 free. Chang repeated his performance in the 200 free two weeks later at districts.
Andrew Wetherhold, sr., Mechanicsburg
Who was the other Sentinel-area 3A swimmer to snag Mid-Penn gold? Wetherhold. The Wildcat senior clocked 21.89 in the 50 free, a time that not only garnered him top Mid-Penn honors but also reset the school record in the event, a feat he previously owned. Wetherhold swam the 14th-best time at districts.
Jillian Strine, jr., Boiling Springs
Despite moving to a new school and competing apart from her older sister, Strine walked away with three state medals last winter. The Bubbler junior helped grab sixth-place honors in the 200 and 400 free relays, complemented by a seventh-place laurel in the 50 freestyle. Her district championship performance included a title in the 50 free with a trio of bronze-medal swims in the 100 free and both relays.
Kari Powell, jr., Trinity
Powell dazzled in the pool for the Shamrocks in her sophomore campaign, striking state gold in the 100 breaststroke.She piled on additional hardware with a fourth-place medal in the 200 medley relay. At districts, Powell captured district gold in the 100 breaststroke and fourth-place honors in the 200 IM.
Isabella Kil, sr., East Pennsboro
“One, two, three” was Kil’s mantra last postseason. Kil swam to a trifecta of state medals last winter, navigating third in the 100 butterfly, sixth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 400 free relay. She completed another trio of medal swims — all gold — a week prior at districts in the 100 fly, 200 IM and 400 free relay, which repeated the same drill at Mid-Penns.
Sara Turner, sr., East Pennsboro:
Turner mirrored her counterpart’s success at the state meet, roping in thrice-medal swims. She took her spot on the podium in the 500 free (fifth place), 200 IM (eighth) and 400 free relay (fifth). She sang the same chorus at districts and Mid-Penns as well, snagging 500 free silver and 200 IM bronze at districts, while logging 500 free and 400 free relay Mid-Penn gold and 200 IM and 200 free relay silver.
Jennifer Bolden, sr., Cumberland Valley
Bolden’s built quite the storied career at Cumberland Valley. She comes off a junior campaign that included a pair of gold-medal swims in the 100 and 200 freestyles at Mid-Penns. Bolden followed that up with a fourth-place time in the 200 and a sixth-place medal in the 100 free at districts. She holds school records in three of four individual free events (50, 100 and 200), records that were previously held by her older sister, Carolyn.
