HS Swimming: Boiling Springs sweeps Colonial crowns for 1st time since 2011 in victories over Trinity

Boiling Springs’ Jillian Strine admitted she woke up Thursday morning feeling nervous.

But what outweighed those jitters was a rush of excitement, and most importantly, a bulk of confidence, not only in herself, but in her entire Bubbler swimming outfit.

Prior to the opening of its 2021-22 campaign, having returned its entire roster from last season, Boiling Springs set the goal of capturing the Mid-Penn Colonial Division title on both the boys' and girls' side, a feat they hadn’t reached since the 2010-11 season.

With said titles hanging in the balance against Trinity Thursday night at Keystone Aquatics Center in Carlisle, Strine and her Boiling Springs battalion put their collective confidence on full display, as the girls cruised to a 103-67 decision, and the boys edged the ‘Rocks 86-83.

Mission accomplished.

“We knew that we had to come and bring our best to the pool. We knew we had to come prepared ... but I knew that we could pull this off," Strine said, "and I'm really proud of both of the teams. I know the boys work hard a lot. I know the girls work hard a lot. As a whole, we're a clicking team, and I cannot be more proud of everyone.”

While it was the Bubblers sitting atop the scoreboard, Trinity won 13 events compared to Boiling Springs' nine.

The Bubblers' depth — specifically on the boys' side — paid dividends.

“They definitely won more races than we did. … But despite that, we were going two-three-four, or we were getting second, fourth, fifth,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “And at the end of the day, those places make a difference in a three-point meet, and that's what separated us and made the difference today.”

Leading the charge for the Bubblers were Strine and Katie Buehler who combined to swim to three top honors. Buehler began the evening with a win in the girls 200-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 1:58.39. She repeated her performance in the 100 free with a time of 54.13 seconds.

Strine grabbed first in the 100 backstroke at 1:01.71 and went stride-for-stride with Trinity’s Kari Powell in the 200 individual medley, falling a mere two seconds shy of first place. Strine also contributed to the Bubblers' 400 free relay victory.

For the boys, Braelen Mowe navigated a top swim in the 200 free, touching the wall in 1:51.51. Tess Naylor and Kyleigh Hostetter were the other first-place finishers for the Bubblers, tying for first in the girls 50 free at 26.99. Naylor added another top honor later in the 500 free.

“I truly think the team environment,” Brenner said of what makes his team special, “it doesn't matter if your a first-year swimmer or you’ve been swimming your whole life. I feel like when you buy in and when you realize that everybody else is, despite a difference in experience, they all find a spot and find a niche.”

Trinity’s top swims came across the board with Adam Dopkowski, Ryan Lee and Nick Shelly each authoring a pair of first-place times. Dopkowski’s double occurred in the short-yardage events (50 and 100 free) while Lee doubled down in the boys 500 free and the 100 breaststroke — his signature event. Shelly rounded out the top-dog trio with triumphs in the 200 boys IM and the 100 backstroke.

James Gaudion was the other Shamrock swimmer to land a top nod (100 butterfly).

“I saw some really great efforts, some great swims tonight,” Trinity head coach Sam Shirtliff said of her team. “Both teams knew what they were walking into, the boys especially knew it was going to be close. We go back and forth every year. So, to have the excellent swims that they did tonight, knowing that it was going to be an uphill battle, I'm really impressed with how both teams did tonight.”

But in the end, it was Boiling Springs bringing the wins, and the crowns, back to Bubbletown.

The nerves faded away, and the excitement ensued.

“You can see that the hard work pays off,” Strine said, “and you can see it throughout the entire depth of the team. You can see everyone improving times and improving their stroke and improving their technique as well.”

“I think it's really cool when a team aspect of swimming comes together,” Brenner said, “and I feel like our teams figured that out pretty well and did a really good job.”

