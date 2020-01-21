HS Swimming: Boiling Springs sweeps Big Spring behind impressive effort from Braelen Mowe

BOILING SPRINGS — It might be easy to say the future of Boiling Springs swimming is bright with the plethora of talented underclassmen swimmers they have.

But Tuesday night’s sweep of Big Spring on both the boys and girls’ sides prove the present looks pretty good, too.

The girls led from the start in their 116-67 victory, while the boys topped the Bulldogs 113-73.

“This is our biggest freshman class we’ve had in the last 15 years, boys and girls combined,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “They’re raw, but they are starting to figure out how to practice and the work ethic required. The best part is they’re motivated. They ask, ask and ask again what they can improve upon.”

Braelen Mowe impressed as the starting leg in the 200 medley relay and took home first place in a pair of individual races. The freshman swam the 200 IM in 2:03.16, besting his closest competitor by 24 seconds, while he and teammate Evan Kase finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“I’ve been working really hard and getting the times I want to get,” Mowe said. “[The back] is not my favorite stroke. I have other strokes I like focusing on more, but I love them all because I like competing.”