HS Swimming: Boiling Springs sweeps Big Spring behind impressive effort from Braelen Mowe

BOILING SPRINGS — It might be easy to say the future of Boiling Springs swimming is bright with the plethora of talented underclassmen swimmers they have.
But Tuesday night’s sweep of Big Spring on both the boys and girls’ sides prove the present looks pretty good, too.
The girls led from the start in their 116-67 victory, while the boys topped the Bulldogs 113-73.
“This is our biggest freshman class we’ve had in the last 15 years, boys and girls combined,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said. “They’re raw, but they are starting to figure out how to practice and the work ethic required. The best part is they’re motivated. They ask, ask and ask again what they can improve upon.”
Braelen Mowe impressed as the starting leg in the 200 medley relay and took home first place in a pair of individual races. The freshman swam the 200 IM in 2:03.16, besting his closest competitor by 24 seconds, while he and teammate Evan Kase finished 1-2 in the 100 backstroke.
“I’ve been working really hard and getting the times I want to get,” Mowe said. “[The back] is not my favorite stroke. I have other strokes I like focusing on more, but I love them all because I like competing.”
Brenner also had another pair of freshmen ready to make waves in the grueling 500 free. Peyton Ellis posted a sub-six minute time for the girls to finish first, while EJ Heyman held off Big Spring’s (boys 3-2, 3-2 Colonial, girls 0-5, 0-5) Brennan Hamblin for the victory in the boys race.
“The coolest part is neither of them swam that race before, but they’ve trained for it without really knowing they’ve trained for it,” Brenner said. “Some of them dread it and some of them have come to expect that I’m going to put them one of these meets, so they need to be ready.
“I had no idea EJ would swim that fast. He kept the guy a body length behind, worked his walls a little bit more, and he cranked it home. That was one of the coolest races I saw tonight.”
Kyleigh Hostetter wanted to make sure the sophomores were well represented for Boiling Springs (boys 7-1, 5-0, girls 3-5, 3-2), as well. She grabbed a pair of individual victories in the 200 IM and 100 free before anchoring the final leg in the 200 free relay. Hostetter had a strong finishing kick to overcome a deficit, giving the Bubblers the win by a margin of .32 seconds.
Rylie Ward and Mattea Penner shined for Big Spring in the losing effort with three first-place finishes apiece. Ward was best in the field in both the 100 fly and 100 back, and Penner took him top honors in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. The pair also helped carry the 200 medley relay to victory.
On the boys side for the Bulldogs, Matthew Radabaugh finished first in the 200 free, 100 breast and augmented the 200 medley relay win.