HS Swimming: Boiling Springs maintains torrid pace, heightens undefeated record with sweep of Carlisle

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Boiling Springs boys and girls swim teams set a goal of capturing the Mid-Penn Colonial Division titles — something they hadn’t accomplished since their 2011 campaign.

The Bubblers sailed through their first seven dual meets — minus a neck-and-neck battle on the boys side against Palmyra Jan. 6 — and have positioned themselves within striking distance of attaining their pre-season target.

Thursday night was another building block toward that goal.

Pitted against Carlisle in a Mid-Penn crossover tri-meet at Dickinson College’s Kline Center, Boiling Springs amassed 18 event wins en route to 107-62 (girls) and 122-47 (boys) triumphs, extending its undefeated campaign to 8-0 on both sides.

Carlisle faced Mifflin County as the additional counting score and bounced the Huskies by tallies of 130-22 (girls) and 110-28 (boys).

“It happens in practice, and I feel like we have a lot of freshmen and new rookies that have started to figure it out in the learning process. It’s really cool,” Boiling Springs head coach Matt Brenner said of the Bubblers’ growth. “To see the maturation where [we were] mid-November, to now see them buy in and just see that progression, it’s really the upperclassmen, the veterans, those guys setting the tone of practice. The more that happens, it’s just a trickle down effect. So, I think it’s a big part of the ingredients to the success we’ve seen this season.”

Juniors Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine and sophomore Katie Buehler underlined the bulk of the Bubblers’ success Thursday night, combining for five first-place finishes. Buehler got the first-place action rolling in the girls 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.01. Following suit in the boys 200 IM, Mowe sprinted his way to first at 2:02.81 and later mined gold in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.39 seconds.

Strine’s duet of top individual swims came in the girls 50 free (25.55) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.17). She out-touched Carlisle’s Colby Cox by roughly three seconds in the breaststroke event.

“I think they’re seeing every little part counts toward the big picture,” Brenner said of his trio, “which of course for a lot of them is hopefully mid-March.”

Other Boiling Springs’ swimmers to join the mix of top honors were Nick Trabucco (boys 200 free), Peyton Ellis (girls 100 butterfly), Kyleigh Hostetter (girls 100 free), Keegan Williamson (boys 100 free), Hunter Kuffa (boys 500 free), EJ Heyman (boys 100 backstroke) and Nathan Book (boys 100 breaststroke).

The Bubblers completed the meet with 10 swimmers taking home individual first-place swims.

“Sometimes you have teams that have two or three people, and then you have a huge gap, and then everybody else,” Brenner said. “We are definitely a deeper team, a more well-rounded team. And the coolest part is even when you put someone in different events, you have the next person coming along right after them.”

For Carlisle, Madeline Coombs continued her torrid sophomore campaign by snatching victories in the girls 200 and 500 free with times of 1:58.64 and 5:15.29. Paired against Buehler in the 500 free, Coombs out-gunned the Boiling Springs standout by nine seconds.

Buehler was a week removed from nabbing the Boiling Springs’ pool record in the 100 backstroke, a pacing of 57.71.

“She does well in every meet, she steps up anytime you need something or anytime you need those extra points,” Carlisle head coach Tara Young said of Coombs. “She’s always working hard. In practice, she’s upbeat, she’s not a complainer, she’s always having a good time, and it shows with the kids on the team as well, helping everybody else be a little bit happier at practice.”

Along with Coombs, Elizabeth Gobin sped atop the leaderboard in the girls 100 backstroke behind a time of 1:05.18. Caden Kauffman grabbed the lone first-place finish of the night in the boys 50 free for Mifflin County, clocking a time of 25.11.

The Herd’s depth paid dividends against a smaller Huskie assembly.

“They are improving tremendously” Young said of her team. “Every meet, we’ve had best times and they’re sore and they’re working hard. It’s really fun to see how they were in the beginning, and I honestly can’t wait until they get to be seniors because I have a ton of freshmen right now, so they’re a young team. It’s nice to see the how they’ve improved over the season so far.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.