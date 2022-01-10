HS Swimming: Boiling Springs extends unbeaten streak, another Cumberland Valley record falls and other notes from last week

Five dual meets into its 2021-22 campaign, the Boiling Springs boys and girls swim teams appear to be heading down the right path — toward Mid-Penn Colonial Division titles.

Facing James Buchanan and Palmyra Wednesday and Thursday, the Bubblers swept the competition to extend their undefeated dual-meet records. The boys team topped the Rockets 126-39 and Thursday, followed suit with an 88-82 victory over Palmyra which was won in the final event (400 freestyle relay) after being tied. The girls team swam to a similar trajectory, notching a commanding 113-62 win over James Buchanan and a 108-62 triumph against the Cougars.

Both sweeps came after noteworthy performances across the board at Big Spring’s Bulldog Bash the week prior, where the girls team snagged top honors and the boys placed second.

In other action, junior Brooke Graham nabbed fourth place out of 14 divers in the South Western Diving Invitational Saturday. She tallied 275.5 points, a personal-best score.

Another Eagles’ record falls

Not one, not two, not three, but four.

Over the last two weeks, the Cumberland Valley swim team has authored four different school records. The latest record broken, in the New Years Challenge Meet at Bucknell University Saturday, occurred in the girls 400 freestyle relay.

The quartet of Lauren Chang, Jennifer Bolden, Presley Staretz and Mia Pesavento clocked a time of 3:32.24, slashing the previous record by .25 seconds. The CV girls took third place out of seven while the CV boys garnered sixth-place honors.

The other schools that competed at Bucknell included Wilson, Hershey, State College, North Allegheny, Emmaus and Parkland.

Carlisle sees strong week

Only having a pair of dual meets prior to Christmas break, Carlisle didn’t bode much experience in the pool to open its season.

That didn’t seem to affect the Herd in any shape, as they capped an impressive week of swimming Thursday with a sweep of Cedar Cliff. The girls team downed the Colts 120-47 while the boys team slid by with a 94-54 victory. Tuesday, Carlisle split with Chambersburg, the girls registering a 90-78 win while the boys fell 93-67.

Generating a good portion of the Herd’s success is sophomore standout Madeline Coombs, who struck gold in the 200 individual medley and 500 free Thursday behind times of 2:14.06 and 5:18.78. She also swam the third leg of girls first-place 200 medley relay time as well as the first 200 yards of the 400 free relay.

