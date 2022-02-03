HS Swimming: Boiling Springs caps undefeated regular season with sweep of Mechanicsburg

Expectations were on point between the Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg swim teams Thursday, as both schools expected highly contested races.

In the end, it was the visiting Bubblers who pulled out identical wins over the Wildcats with 93-77 scores in a Mid-Penn crossover dual meet at Mechanicsburg High School.

With the sweep, Boiling Springs capped its regular season with undefeated records (12-0), having claimed the Colonial Division titles last Thursday against Trinity.

The Mechanicsburg girls were coming off their third consecutive Keystone Division crown.

“Some of our kids swam best times today and that is a credit to the swimmers you are swimming against,” Wildcats coach Mike Glumac said. “We had some kids swim personal bests today as we get ready for Mid Penns and Districts. They have some really strong pieces on that team. I'm really happy with our performances today. It is always a good meet. Our seniors really swam well today.”

“Looking at times, we knew there were about eight races that obviously could have gone either way. It was a battle, and it was tough,” Bubbler coach Matt Brenner said. “We didn’t swim our best times, but sometimes it is all about beating the person beside you or the person across the pool. They got some and we got some. We showed some toughness and we got the resolution we wanted.”

Boiling Springs grabbed first in 13 of 22 races. Katie Buehler finished first in two races and was part of two team-relay wins. Jillian Strine won two individual events and placed first or second in two relays. Peyton Ellis and Tess Naylor took home two firsts and a second place as well.

It was close after the first four events, as the Bubblers led 35-27 (boys) and 34-28 (girls).

Ellis and Maggie Brenner took first and second in the 100 yard butterfly coming out of the break.

“I thought we came out of the break with a bit of momentum as Peyton and Maggie took 1-2,” Brenner said.

Later, Buehler and Haley Lenker took first and second in the 100 backstroke, which helped the Bubblers get some separation form the Wildcats.

Strine continued her fabulous season as she took first in the 100 freestyle and Buehler came back to win the 100 backstroke.

For the Wildcats, Alicia Hahn, Danielle Rodgers and Annabelle Hoover swam well and took several events. The three combined with Courtney Foose to win the 200 free relay, while Hahn, Hoover and Joy Kutz won individual events.

On the boy’s side, Braelen Mowe took three events and finished second in a relay for the Bubblers. E.J. Heyman won two events.

Andrew Wetherhold took first in three events and finished second in a relay for the Wildcats. Lance Ginter also took first in three events and second in one relay.

Maggie Brenner earned the loudest ovation when she finished second in the 100 butterfly event as she rallied in the final 10 meters to take second.

