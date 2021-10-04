HS Girls Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden pledges to Bucknell University

Cumberland Valley’s Jennifer Bolden boasts quite the track record in the pool.

And it’s evident that track record helped in punching her ticket to swimming at the college level.

In a post on its Twitter Sunday, the CV swim and dive team announced Bolden made her verbal commitment to Bucknell University following her senior season with the Eagles. Bolden’s swimcloud.com account also confirmed the announcement.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Bucknell University,” a statement on Bolden’s swimcloud page reads. “Thank you to everyone for the help and support along the way. Excited to be a bison!”

Last winter, as a junior, Bolden tallied fourth – and sixth-place finishes in the 200 – and 100-yard freestyle at the District Three Class 3A Championships, touching the wall for times of 1:52.55 and 51.96 seconds. She claimed seventh in the 200 freestyle at the 2020 district championships with a pacing of 1:56.35.