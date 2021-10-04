 Skip to main content
HS Girls Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden pledges to Bucknell University
HS Girls Swimming: Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden pledges to Bucknell University

Cumberland Valley's Jennifer Bolden verbally committed to Bucknell University, according to CV's swim and dive Twitter account. 

Cumberland Valley’s Jennifer Bolden boasts quite the track record in the pool.

And it’s evident that track record helped in punching her ticket to swimming at the college level.

In a post on its Twitter Sunday, the CV swim and dive team announced Bolden made her verbal commitment to Bucknell University following her senior season with the Eagles. Bolden’s swimcloud.com account also confirmed the announcement.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Bucknell University,” a statement on Bolden’s swimcloud page reads. “Thank you to everyone for the help and support along the way. Excited to be a bison!”

Last winter, as a junior, Bolden tallied fourth – and sixth-place finishes in the 200 – and 100-yard freestyle at the District Three Class 3A Championships, touching the wall for times of 1:52.55 and 51.96 seconds. She claimed seventh in the 200 freestyle at the 2020 district championships with a pacing of 1:56.35.

Mid-Penn Swimming: Kil sisters shine in pool, leading East Pennsboro to impressive 2A girls title

At the 2021 Mid-Penn Championships, Bolden cruised to a pair of gold-medal swims in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Her 51.51 time in the 100 broke the CV school record in the event, a record that was previously held by her sister. She also contributed to the Eagles’ 400 freestyle relay and the team’s third-place finish overall.

Bolden also earned 2020-21 All-Sentinel Girls Swim Team honorable mention laurels.

