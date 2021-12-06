HS Girls Swimming: 2021-22 season preview capsules

As the winter temperatures continue to dip, it means the preparation and competition in the pool is just starting to heat up.
With the 2021-22 girls high school swimming and diving season getting set in the blocks, 11 Sentinel-area teams are ready to take on another year of uncharted waters.
Here’s a look into the local band based on information provided by area coaches.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Key losses: Lauren Musser
Key swimmers/divers: Elizabeth Gobin, jr.; Catherine Lippert, jr.; Ella Crawford, jr.; Dolly Hritz, so.; Colby Cox, so.
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht
Key losses: Grace Diskin, Aliza Smith.
Key swimmers/divers: Jennifer Bolden, sr.; Lauren Chang, sr.; Alina Lyesnykova, sr.; Mia Pesavento, sr.; Presley Staretz, sr.; Eliza Sandhaus, so.
KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff Colts
Key losses: no information provided
Key swimmers/divers: no information provided
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Key losses: Juliette Safer
Key swimmers/divers: Alicia Hahn, sr.; Joy Kutz, sr.; Danielle Rodgers, sr.; Bella Rudy, jr.; Annabelle Hoover, so.; Amber Grew, sr.
Red Land Patriots
Head coach: Alyssa Massaro
Key losses: Isabella Sisca
Key swimmers/divers: Sydnie Lau, so.; Mialyn Grube, fr.
COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring Bulldogs
Head coach: Evan Jarusewski
Key swimmers/divers: Mattea Penner, sr.; Ava Lay, jr.; Julia Chestnut, jr.; Mikaela Ward, jr.; Courtney Cherricks, fr.; Rebekah Fertig, fr.; Zaida Moore, fr.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Key swimmers/divers: Kyleigh Hostetter, sr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Peyton Ellis, jr.; Katie Buehler, so.; Tess Naylor, so.; Makenna Gutshall, jr.; Haylee Erme, jr.; Haley Lenker, so.; Brooke Graham, jr.
East Pennsboro
Head coach: Sharon Novakoski
Key losses: Samantha Kil, Sofia Oliveira.
Key swimmers/divers: Isabella Kil, sr.; Sara Turner, sr.; Tyya Peiffer, jr.; Brea Maggio, jr.
Northern
Key swimmers/divers: Sara Bobb, sr.; Jenna Breon, sr.; Jackie Brettschneider, sr.; Alicen Erwin, sr.; CC Knox, sr.; Cara Plank, sr.; Jane Secord, sr.; Skylar Cook, jr.; Ann Secord, jr.; Arabella Sheriff, jr.
Shippensburg
Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman
Key swimmers/divers: Abby Brink, sr.; Alyssa Brown, sr.; Emily Smith, sr.; Mia Estep, sr.; Addison Brown, fr.; Ava Frontino, fr.; Shelby Herberlig, fr.; Hannah Pryor, fr.; Erica Buccheister, jr.; Brynn Weber, sr.; Laci Hoover, sr.
Trinity
Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff
Key swimmers/divers: Kari Powell, jr.; Nora Gaudion, sr.; Bramley Hawkins, sr.
