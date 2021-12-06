 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HS Swimming

HS Girls Swimming: 2021-22 season preview capsules

  • 0
Swimming girls 2A 9

East Pennsboro’s Sara Turner returns as one of the top swimmers in the local area this season. 

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the winter temperatures continue to dip, it means the preparation and competition in the pool is just starting to heat up.

With the 2021-22 girls high school swimming and diving season getting set in the blocks, 11 Sentinel-area teams are ready to take on another year of uncharted waters.

Here’s a look into the local band based on information provided by area coaches.

Big Spring Bash 12.JPG

Elizabeth Gobin returns as one of the core swimmers for Carlisle this year. 

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Head coach: Tara Young

Last year: 4-4

Key losses: Lauren Musser

Key swimmers/divers: Elizabeth Gobin, jr.; Catherine Lippert, jr.; Ella Crawford, jr.; Dolly Hritz, so.; Colby Cox, so.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht

People are also reading…

Last year: 5-2

Key losses: Grace Diskin, Aliza Smith.

Key swimmers/divers: Jennifer Bolden, sr.; Lauren Chang, sr.; Alina Lyesnykova, sr.; Mia Pesavento, sr.; Presley Staretz, sr.; Eliza Sandhaus, so.

Mechanicsburg Swimming 18.JPG

Mechanicsburg’s Alicia Hahn returns for her senior season, a year removed from helping the Wildcats to an 8-2 record. 

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Cedar Cliff Colts

Head coach: Joseph Chubb

Last year: 3-5

Key losses: no information provided

Key swimmers/divers: no information provided

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Head coach: Mike Glumac

Last year: 8-2

Key losses: Juliette Safer

Key swimmers/divers: Alicia Hahn, sr.; Joy Kutz, sr.; Danielle Rodgers, sr.; Bella Rudy, jr.; Annabelle Hoover, so.; Amber Grew, sr.

Red Land Patriots

Head coach: Alyssa Massaro

Last year: 1-5

Key losses: Isabella Sisca

Key swimmers/divers: Sydnie Lau, so.; Mialyn Grube, fr.

Swimming girls 2A 3

Trinity’s Kari Powell is looking to up her impressive sophomore season which included a state gold medal. 

COLONIAL DIVISION

Big Spring Bulldogs

Head coach: Evan Jarusewski

Last year: 1-8

Key losses: Rylie Ward

Key swimmers/divers: Mattea Penner, sr.; Ava Lay, jr.; Julia Chestnut, jr.; Mikaela Ward, jr.; Courtney Cherricks, fr.; Rebekah Fertig, fr.; Zaida Moore, fr.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Head coach: Matt Brenner

Last year: 6-3

Key losses: none

Key swimmers/divers: Kyleigh Hostetter, sr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Peyton Ellis, jr.; Katie Buehler, so.; Tess Naylor, so.; Makenna Gutshall, jr.; Haylee Erme, jr.; Haley Lenker, so.; Brooke Graham, jr.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Sharon Novakoski

Last year: 5-1

Key losses: Samantha Kil, Sofia Oliveira. 

Key swimmers/divers: Isabella Kil, sr.; Sara Turner, sr.; Tyya Peiffer, jr.; Brea Maggio, jr. 

Northern

Head coach: Jared Haley

Last year: 3-5-1

Key losses: Raina Diziki

Key swimmers/divers: Sara Bobb, sr.; Jenna Breon, sr.; Jackie Brettschneider, sr.; Alicen Erwin, sr.; CC Knox, sr.; Cara Plank, sr.; Jane Secord, sr.; Skylar Cook, jr.; Ann Secord, jr.; Arabella Sheriff, jr.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman

Last year: 8-1

Key losses: Julia Strine

Key swimmers/divers: Abby Brink, sr.; Alyssa Brown, sr.; Emily Smith, sr.; Mia Estep, sr.; Addison Brown, fr.; Ava Frontino, fr.; Shelby Herberlig, fr.; Hannah Pryor, fr.; Erica Buccheister, jr.; Brynn Weber, sr.; Laci Hoover, sr.

Trinity

Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff

Last year: 4-2-1

Key losses: Lila DiCarlo

Key swimmers/divers: Kari Powell, jr.; Nora Gaudion, sr.; Bramley Hawkins, sr.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News