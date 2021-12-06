HS Girls Swimming: 2021-22 season preview capsules

As the winter temperatures continue to dip, it means the preparation and competition in the pool is just starting to heat up.

With the 2021-22 girls high school swimming and diving season getting set in the blocks, 11 Sentinel-area teams are ready to take on another year of uncharted waters.

Here’s a look into the local band based on information provided by area coaches.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Head coach: Tara Young

Last year: 4-4

Key losses: Lauren Musser

Key swimmers/divers: Elizabeth Gobin, jr.; Catherine Lippert, jr.; Ella Crawford, jr.; Dolly Hritz, so.; Colby Cox, so.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht

Last year: 5-2

Key losses: Grace Diskin, Aliza Smith.

Key swimmers/divers: Jennifer Bolden, sr.; Lauren Chang, sr.; Alina Lyesnykova, sr.; Mia Pesavento, sr.; Presley Staretz, sr.; Eliza Sandhaus, so.

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Cedar Cliff Colts

Head coach: Joseph Chubb

Last year: 3-5

Key losses: no information provided

Key swimmers/divers: no information provided

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Head coach: Mike Glumac

Last year: 8-2

Key losses: Juliette Safer

Key swimmers/divers: Alicia Hahn, sr.; Joy Kutz, sr.; Danielle Rodgers, sr.; Bella Rudy, jr.; Annabelle Hoover, so.; Amber Grew, sr.

Red Land Patriots

Head coach: Alyssa Massaro

Last year: 1-5

Key losses: Isabella Sisca

Key swimmers/divers: Sydnie Lau, so.; Mialyn Grube, fr.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Big Spring Bulldogs

Head coach: Evan Jarusewski

Last year: 1-8

Key losses: Rylie Ward

Key swimmers/divers: Mattea Penner, sr.; Ava Lay, jr.; Julia Chestnut, jr.; Mikaela Ward, jr.; Courtney Cherricks, fr.; Rebekah Fertig, fr.; Zaida Moore, fr.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Head coach: Matt Brenner

Last year: 6-3

Key losses: none

Key swimmers/divers: Kyleigh Hostetter, sr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Peyton Ellis, jr.; Katie Buehler, so.; Tess Naylor, so.; Makenna Gutshall, jr.; Haylee Erme, jr.; Haley Lenker, so.; Brooke Graham, jr.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Sharon Novakoski

Last year: 5-1

Key losses: Samantha Kil, Sofia Oliveira.

Key swimmers/divers: Isabella Kil, sr.; Sara Turner, sr.; Tyya Peiffer, jr.; Brea Maggio, jr.

Northern

Head coach: Jared Haley

Last year: 3-5-1

Key losses: Raina Diziki

Key swimmers/divers: Sara Bobb, sr.; Jenna Breon, sr.; Jackie Brettschneider, sr.; Alicen Erwin, sr.; CC Knox, sr.; Cara Plank, sr.; Jane Secord, sr.; Skylar Cook, jr.; Ann Secord, jr.; Arabella Sheriff, jr.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman

Last year: 8-1

Key losses: Julia Strine

Key swimmers/divers: Abby Brink, sr.; Alyssa Brown, sr.; Emily Smith, sr.; Mia Estep, sr.; Addison Brown, fr.; Ava Frontino, fr.; Shelby Herberlig, fr.; Hannah Pryor, fr.; Erica Buccheister, jr.; Brynn Weber, sr.; Laci Hoover, sr.

Trinity

Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff

Last year: 4-2-1

Key losses: Lila DiCarlo

Key swimmers/divers: Kari Powell, jr.; Nora Gaudion, sr.; Bramley Hawkins, sr.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.