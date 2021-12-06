HS Boys Swimming: 2021-22 season preview capsules

As the winter temperatures continue to dip, it means the preparation and competition in the pool is just starting to heat up.

With the 2021-22 boys high school swimming and diving season getting set in the blocks, 11 Sentinel-area teams are ready to take on another year of uncharted waters.

Here’s a look into the local band based on information provided by area coaches.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Head coach: Tara Young

Last year: 0-8

Key losses: Nolan Chenot

Key swimmers/divers: none

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht

Last year: 3-4

Key losses: Tyler Distenfield, Ian So, Trevor Arms.

Key swimmers/divers: Owen Brewer jr.; Kevin Santos jr.; Jonathan Chang so.

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Cedar Cliff Colts

Head coach: Joseph Chubb

Last year: 2-6

Key losses: no information provided

Key swimmers/divers: no information provided

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Head coach: Mike Glumac

Last year: 4-6

Key losses: none

Key swimmers/divers: Andrew Wetherhold, sr.; Lance Ginter, jr.

Red Land Patriots

Head coach: Alyssa Massaro

Last year: 4-2

Key losses: CJ Stout, Zach Peiffer

Key swimmers/divers: Travis White, sr.; Gregg Wenhold, jr.; Josh Seitz, fr.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Big Spring Bulldogs

Head coach: Evan Jarusewski

Last year: 6-3

Key losses: Brendon Morris-Dice

Key swimmers/divers: Matthew Raudabaugh, sr.; Reese Ward, sr.; Luke Hand, sr.; Caleb Stewart, jr.; Nicholas Egger, jr.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Head coach: Matt Brenner

Last year: 5-4

Key losses: none

Key swimmers/divers: Braelen Mowe jr.; EJ Heyman jr.; Hunter Kuffa jr.; Nathan Book sr.; Giovanni Andreoli sr.; Riley Morton jr.; Adam Sheaffer jr.; Keegan Williamson so.; Nick Trabucco so.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Sharon Novakoski

Last year: 1-5

Key losses: no information provided

Key swimmers/divers: no information provided

Northern

Head coach: Jared Haley

Last year: 6-3

Key losses: Aaron Argot, Sean Clark, Shawn Cutright, Aric Graham, Jackson Hazen.

Key swimmers/divers: Ryan Boyce, jr.; Andrew Chavey, sr.; Ben Clarke, sr.; Daniel Reyes, sr.; Noah Spencer, sr.; Gavin Stuckey, sr.; Tristan Wise, sr.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman

Last year: 5-4

Key losses: Devin Wilson, Mason Holtry.

Key swimmers/divers: Jed Ritchie, so.; Collin Krause, sr.; EJ Johnson, sr.; Bryce Pattillo, fr.

Trinity

Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff

Last year: 5-2

Key losses: Harrison Ziegler

Key swimmers/divers: Nick Shelly, sr.; Adam Dopkowski, sr.; James Gaudion, so.; Ryan Lee, jr.

