HS Swimming

HS Boys Swimming: 2021-22 season preview capsules

  • 0
Boys 2A Swimming 4

Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh is one of the top Sentinel-area swimmers returning this year after a historic 2020-21 campaign. 

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As the winter temperatures continue to dip, it means the preparation and competition in the pool is just starting to heat up.

With the 2021-22 boys high school swimming and diving season getting set in the blocks, 11 Sentinel-area teams are ready to take on another year of uncharted waters.

Here’s a look into the local band based on information provided by area coaches.

Cumberland Valley Swimming 13

Owen Brewer is one of the key returning swimmers for Cumberland Valley this season. 

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Head coach: Tara Young

Last year: 0-8

Key losses: Nolan Chenot

Key swimmers/divers: none

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht

Last year: 3-4

Key losses: Tyler Distenfield, Ian So, Trevor Arms.

Key swimmers/divers: Owen Brewer jr.; Kevin Santos jr.; Jonathan Chang so.

Mechanicsburg Swimming 15.JPG

Mechanicsburg’s Andrew Wetherhold is coming off a junior season in which he broke the Mechanicsburg record in the 50 freestyle. 

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Cedar Cliff Colts

Head coach: Joseph Chubb

Last year: 2-6

Key losses: no information provided

Key swimmers/divers: no information provided

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Head coach: Mike Glumac

Last year: 4-6

Key losses: none

Key swimmers/divers: Andrew Wetherhold, sr.; Lance Ginter, jr.

Red Land Patriots

Head coach: Alyssa Massaro

Last year: 4-2

Key losses: CJ Stout, Zach Peiffer

Key swimmers/divers: Travis White, sr.; Gregg Wenhold, jr.; Josh Seitz, fr.

Boys 2A Swimming 1

Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe returns after an impressive sophomore campaign which included two state medals. 

COLONIAL DIVISION

Big Spring Bulldogs

Head coach: Evan Jarusewski

Last year: 6-3

Key losses: Brendon Morris-Dice

Key swimmers/divers: Matthew Raudabaugh, sr.; Reese Ward, sr.; Luke Hand, sr.; Caleb Stewart, jr.; Nicholas Egger, jr.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Head coach: Matt Brenner

Last year: 5-4

Key losses: none

Key swimmers/divers: Braelen Mowe jr.; EJ Heyman jr.; Hunter Kuffa jr.; Nathan Book sr.; Giovanni Andreoli sr.; Riley Morton jr.; Adam Sheaffer jr.; Keegan Williamson so.; Nick Trabucco so.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Sharon Novakoski

Last year: 1-5

Key losses: no information provided

Key swimmers/divers: no information provided

Northern

Head coach: Jared Haley

Last year: 6-3

Key losses: Aaron Argot, Sean Clark, Shawn Cutright, Aric Graham, Jackson Hazen. 

Key swimmers/divers: Ryan Boyce, jr.; Andrew Chavey, sr.; Ben Clarke, sr.; Daniel Reyes, sr.; Noah Spencer, sr.; Gavin Stuckey, sr.; Tristan Wise, sr.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman

Last year: 5-4

Key losses: Devin Wilson, Mason Holtry.

Key swimmers/divers: Jed Ritchie, so.; Collin Krause, sr.; EJ Johnson, sr.; Bryce Pattillo, fr.

Trinity

Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff

Last year: 5-2

Key losses: Harrison Ziegler

Key swimmers/divers: Nick Shelly, sr.; Adam Dopkowski, sr.; James Gaudion, so.; Ryan Lee, jr.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

