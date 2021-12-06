HS Boys Swimming: 2021-22 season preview capsules

As the winter temperatures continue to dip, it means the preparation and competition in the pool is just starting to heat up.
With the 2021-22 boys high school swimming and diving season getting set in the blocks, 11 Sentinel-area teams are ready to take on another year of uncharted waters.
Here’s a look into the local band based on information provided by area coaches.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Key swimmers/divers: none
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht
Key losses: Tyler Distenfield, Ian So, Trevor Arms.
Key swimmers/divers: Owen Brewer jr.; Kevin Santos jr.; Jonathan Chang so.
KEYSTONE DIVISION
Key losses: no information provided
Key swimmers/divers: no information provided
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Key swimmers/divers: Andrew Wetherhold, sr.; Lance Ginter, jr.
Red Land Patriots
Head coach: Alyssa Massaro
Key losses: CJ Stout, Zach Peiffer
Key swimmers/divers: Travis White, sr.; Gregg Wenhold, jr.; Josh Seitz, fr.
COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring Bulldogs
Head coach: Evan Jarusewski
Key losses: Brendon Morris-Dice
Key swimmers/divers: Matthew Raudabaugh, sr.; Reese Ward, sr.; Luke Hand, sr.; Caleb Stewart, jr.; Nicholas Egger, jr.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Key swimmers/divers: Braelen Mowe jr.; EJ Heyman jr.; Hunter Kuffa jr.; Nathan Book sr.; Giovanni Andreoli sr.; Riley Morton jr.; Adam Sheaffer jr.; Keegan Williamson so.; Nick Trabucco so.
East Pennsboro
Head coach: Sharon Novakoski
Key losses: no information provided
Key swimmers/divers: no information provided
Northern
Key losses: Aaron Argot, Sean Clark, Shawn Cutright, Aric Graham, Jackson Hazen.
Key swimmers/divers: Ryan Boyce, jr.; Andrew Chavey, sr.; Ben Clarke, sr.; Daniel Reyes, sr.; Noah Spencer, sr.; Gavin Stuckey, sr.; Tristan Wise, sr.
Shippensburg
Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman
Key losses: Devin Wilson, Mason Holtry.
Key swimmers/divers: Jed Ritchie, so.; Collin Krause, sr.; EJ Johnson, sr.; Bryce Pattillo, fr.
Trinity
Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff
Key losses: Harrison Ziegler
Key swimmers/divers: Nick Shelly, sr.; Adam Dopkowski, sr.; James Gaudion, so.; Ryan Lee, jr.
