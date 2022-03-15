How Carlisle's Madeline Coombs' enriching swimming journey has her vying for state championship hardware

Carlisle sophomore Madeline Coombs has experienced quite the swimming journey.

She’s swam competitively in six different states, attained knowledge from several swimming coaches to help perfect her craft and has set into the blocks in a multitude of competitive swimming atmospheres.

In one way or another, each step in her swimming journey has guided her in reaching her next challenge: the 2022 PIAA Swimming Championships scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday at Bucknell University’s Gerhard Fieldhouse.

“I know this doesn't apply to everyone, I kind of liked having so many different coaches and so many different perspectives on swimming," she said. "Most people stick to one team and have grown up with that team. I know a lot of people at Carlisle have been with (Coach Tara Young) all their life, but I've had so many coaches. So, I've gotten so many different perspectives and techniques on swimming which I kind of like.”

The key piece in Madeline’s adventurous swimming background revolves around the U.S. Army with her father, Col. Aaron Coombs. The Coombses have now settled in Carlisle with Aaron receiving a professor position at the U.S. Army War College. Along with living in Pennsylvania, Madeline’s swimming journey has made stops in Georgia, North Carolina, Louisiana, Kansas and most recently Virginia.

And in addition to the array of states, Madeline’s swimming career took off at the age of 7 and has continued until present time, minus a one-year hiatus at the age of 9.

The Coombses did previously live in Carlisle for a brief stint before departing for Virginia, so Aaron could obtain his degree to become a professor. Madeline said Carlisle truly feels like home, especially with the teammates around her.

“We’re all really close on the team,” Madeline said, “which I like a lot. We all support each other even if not all of us are at the same meet. It's still really close ties. We're always texting, we're always telling each other ‘good job,’ and I love that about this team.”

With her teammates’ support and a non-stop work ethic, Madeline has her sights set on hardware at the state championships. The standout sophomore is slated to swim both Wednesday and Thursday as part of the Class 3A competition. She’ll open her state-championship run in the 200-yard freestyle Wednesday and will wrap things up Thursday in the 500 freestyle.

Madeline qualified in both events behind fourth and fifth-place finishes at the District 3 Championships, corralling fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 200 race. Prior to districts, she coasted to 500 free gold at the Mid-Penn Championships, besting a 32-swimmer field.

Madeline said she’s stowed a personal strategy since the beginning of the season to help sustain her confidence and composure.

“I really just had to get in a positive mindset,” Madeline said, “and usually during the beginning of the season, I'm not always in that mindset. I'm kind of more chill, laid back. I just kind of try to think about the end result of it all, and I'm trying to focus on, if I do a couple bad races at the beginning, I try to think about the end the whole time.”

Despite the bulk of postseason accomplishments thus far, Madeline said swimming in Pennsylvania has prescribed adjustments on her end. Compared to other states, Madeline said the Keystone State presents a larger bulk of swimming competition.

In past years, Madeline out-matched a good clip of her competitors. In Pennsylvania, they’re up to her speed, if not a touch faster in some cases.

The uptick in competition has been another building block in her development as a swimmer. Carlisle head coach Tara Young has noticed it since her team’s season-opening dual meet. Madeline’s presence has also left a lasting impact on the Herd not just competitively, but mindfully as well.

“She’s a really hard worker and a great swimmer,” Young said of Coombs, “and I think that it's coming together as a high school swimmer and understanding what it is beyond the team. I'm really excited for states because I feel like she definitely is progressing and is going to step up even as a sophomore.

“She's positive, and I can't stress that enough,” Young added. “She comes in, and when people don't necessarily want to be in swimming, you put on music and she's dancing in the pool or she's just a happy kid that wants to work hard. And so she brings that and everyone else kind of joins in with her. She's there to cheer on and root on everybody else as they're swimming and practicing or doing their thing, and the girls all have really bonded together. ... We really had a great season in that there wasn't much negativity. It was a great season in working hard and getting along, and I think she had a lot to do with that.”

With the state championships knocking on the door, Madeline said along with the hopes of medaling, she’s homed in on other goals she angles to accomplish, including dropping times in both her events.

But in the end, it’s really all about taking in the entire experience.

The PIAA Championships, as a matter of fact, offer another first she can check off her list in what’s been an enriching swimming journey.

“I'm really excited to see familiar faces I've seen from districts,” Madeline said. “I know a lot of girls from districts that are going to states, so I'm really excited about that. And also, I've never been to the Bucknell pool, so I'm really excited about that, too.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

