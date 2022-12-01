 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Swimming: Local schedules for the 2022-23 season

Swimming stock
Sentinel File

Dec. 2

Nonleague

Wilson, Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 3

Nonleague

Big Spring, Boiling Springs at Dover Invitational, 9 a.m.

Dec. 6

Nonleague

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

West York at Northern, 5 p.m.

Dec. 7

Nonleague

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Dec. 8

Nonleague

Carlisle at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Dec. 10

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff, Red Land at West Shore Invite, 9 a.m.

Dec. 13

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Northern at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Dec. 15

Nonleague

Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Northern at Dover, 5 p.m.

Dec. 19

Nonleague

Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Dec. 20

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at State College, 5 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Trinity at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Northern, 5 p.m.

Dec. 22

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg, Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Dec. 28

Nonleague

Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley at CV Holiday Invite, 1 p.m.

Big Spring, Carlisle at Bulldog Bash, 3 p.m.

Dec. 29

Nonleague

Big Spring, Carlisle at Bulldog Bash, 9 a.m.

Jan. 3

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 5

Nonleague

Red Land at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at South Western, 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 7

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at New Year’s Challenge at Bucknell University, 10 a.m.

Jan. 9

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 10

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Northern, 5 p.m.

East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Big Spring at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Trinity at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Northern at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Jan. 17

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

James Buchanan at Northern, 5 p.m.

Jan. 18

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 19

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Nonleague

Parkland at Cumberland Valley, 10 a.m.

Jan. 24

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at State College, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.

Northern at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26

Nonleague

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Trinity at CV Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 31

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesboro at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at Northern, 5 p.m.

Trinity at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.

Feb. 2

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Waynesboro at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Chambersburg at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3

Nonleague

North Penn at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 7

Nonleague

Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

