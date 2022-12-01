High School Swimming: Local schedules for the 2022-23 season

Dec. 2
Nonleague
Wilson, Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 3
Nonleague
Big Spring, Boiling Springs at Dover Invitational, 9 a.m.
Dec. 6
Nonleague
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
West York at Northern, 5 p.m.
Dec. 7
Nonleague
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Dec. 8
People are also reading…
Nonleague
Carlisle at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Dec. 10
Nonleague
Cedar Cliff, Red Land at West Shore Invite, 9 a.m.
Dec. 13
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Northern at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Dec. 15
Nonleague
Susquehanna Township at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Northern at Dover, 5 p.m.
Dec. 19
Nonleague
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Dec. 20
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at State College, 5 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Milton Hershey, 5 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Trinity at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Northern, 5 p.m.
Dec. 22
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg, Northern at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Palmyra at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Dec. 28
Nonleague
Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley at CV Holiday Invite, 1 p.m.
Big Spring, Carlisle at Bulldog Bash, 3 p.m.
Dec. 29
Nonleague
Big Spring, Carlisle at Bulldog Bash, 9 a.m.
Jan. 3
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chambersburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Jan. 4
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 5
Nonleague
Red Land at Chambersburg, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Shippensburg, 5:30 p.m.
Boiling Springs at South Western, 6 p.m.
Jan. 6
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 7
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at New Year’s Challenge at Bucknell University, 10 a.m.
Jan. 9
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Mifflin County at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
CD East Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Northern, 5 p.m.
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Big Spring at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Jan. 12
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Red Land at Gettysburg, 5 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Trinity at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Northern at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Jan. 17
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Waynesboro at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
James Buchanan at Northern, 5 p.m.
Jan. 18
Mid-Penn Keystone
CD East at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Northern at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Trinity at Boiling Springs, 5 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Nonleague
Parkland at Cumberland Valley, 10 a.m.
Jan. 24
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at State College, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Milton Hershey, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4 p.m.
Northern at Shippensburg, 4:30 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Big Spring at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Jan. 26
Nonleague
Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, Trinity at CV Tri-Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 31
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Gettysburg at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Red Land at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at East Pennsboro, 5 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at Northern, 5 p.m.
Trinity at James Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Feb. 2
Mid-Penn Colonial
Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Waynesboro at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Feb. 3
Nonleague
North Penn at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Nonleague
Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.