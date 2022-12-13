High School Swimming: Cumberland Valley races past shorthanded Carlisle

Carlisle went into the pool against Cumberland Valley extremely short-handed Tuesday afternoon in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener at Dickinson’s Kline Center. The Eagles swept the Herd with the girls winning 133-28 and the boys winning 135-30.

The flu bug ran through the Herd this week and coach Tara Young showed up at the pool with five girls swimmers and 10 boys, about half of her roster on each side.

For Eagle coach Mike Gobrecht, the short-sided team allowed him to be a bit more creative with his lineups and who swam what events.

“It was nice to get this meet in as the Mid-Penn season opens,” Gobrecht said. “We have Hershey next week, so it was nice to get a meet in this week. Carlisle is missing some kids and when they have their full complement, they are very competitive. Now we get into racing and not just practicing. It was nice to have all of our kids race today, some primary and some secondary events.”

Although the Eagles won every event, the Herd put some people in positions to place in the races.

Jonathan Chang won four events for the Eagles. He took first in the 50 and 200 yard freestyle and in two relays, the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. Freshman Mitch Hearn took three firsts and a second. Harry Anderson and Kevin Santos each won two events for the boys.

For the Eagle girls, several swimmers won two events as their depth allowed many swimmers in different races.

“I think all of our freshmen stood out,” Gobrecht said. “It is a step up from age group swimming and our 17 freshmen need to understand the need to swim four events. ...They need to learn how to be competitive at all times.”

For the Herd, Melanie Robertson and Colby Cox took second and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Robertson and Cox also took second and third in the 100 breaststroke.

On the boys side, Cayden Plank took second in the boys 200 IM. The Herd took numerous fourth places due to the depth of CV. Sophomore Ben Disbrow and Nathan Sober, Plank and freshmen Matt Gobin and Nick Slear, all took third, fourth or fifth places to add points to the Herd total.

“We got hit with (the flu) this week,” Young said. “It is tough to beat CV with a full complement of kids, let alone part of a team. They performed well under the circumstances and I was so proud of the effort and the way they cheered each other on. The boys are very young, and they will be competitive once we figure out where they belong. We just didn’t have chance with the girls who were missing today.”