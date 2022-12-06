High School Swimming: 5 splashing storylines to follow during the 2022-23 season

After a 2021-22 season filled with accolades and trips to the medal stand, local swimmers are ready to make their splash on the 2022-23 high school swimming season.

The season’s first meets began Friday with nonleague action. Here are the 5 Things to Know about the Sentinel-area swim scene.

Colonial royalty

Boiling Springs was tops in the Sentinel-area medal haul last postseason, a run that started with a perfect regular season slate on both the boys and girls sides. The Bubblers forged a combined 24-0 record last winter and swept the Colonial Division crowns for the first time since 2011. Current seniors Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine led the charge as captains of both teams.

Three-peat Powell

Trinity’s Kari Powell helped the Shamrocks tie together an unforgettable season on the pitch this fall, but the High Point soccer commit also has the opportunity leave her permanent imprint on the ‘Rocks’ swim program. The last two years, Powell has risen atop the state medal stand, claiming back-to-back Class 2A 100 yard breaststroke gold medals. Now a senior, she’s within reach of a three-peat this winter.

Coombs’ climb

Last season marked Carlisle’s Maddy Coombs’ first year on the Pennsylvania swim circuit. The current junior, after a sophomore year that included 500 freestyle Mid-Penn gold, is ready to take her next postseason step. Coombs qualified for the PIAA championships last year but didn’t medal in either of her events, the 200 and 500 free.

A sibling splash

While Maddy Coombs eyes another step in her ascension, younger sister Emily looks to make an immediate impact in her freshman season. The Coombses are one of several sibling one-two punches to hit the pool deck this winter, as Cumberland Valley sisters Mary and Mattelyn Boone and Mechanicsburg brothers Lance and Daryn Ginter highlight other local family ties.

A return in Shippensburg

Under the direction of head coach Jonathan Hoffman and assistant Deb Hoffman, the Shippensburg Aquatic Club is back up and running after a three-year hiatus. The absence of the aquatic club affected the Greyhounds’ development, Jonathan Hoffman said, but the return allows Ship to reseed its swimming roots.