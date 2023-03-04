The faith and trust from head coach Matt Brenner inspires the Boiling Springs girls swim team.

For swimmers like Jillian Strine, Maggie Brenner and Callie McCann, there’s a sense of self-confidence before their races. But sometimes the doubt and anxiousness take over.

The faith from Matt Brenner was the extra kick the Bubblers needed in Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A championships at Cumberland Valley. Strine warned her second gold medal of the championships in the 100-yard freestyle, and Maggie Brenner and McCann made the jump from the second of three heats in the 100 backstroke and 500 free to grab eighth-place finishes.

“Before my race, he told me that I'm gonna go all these times, and I'm like, ‘I don't think that's possible,’” McCann said. “So a lot of the time, the split I just went is a way PR for me. I never thought I could make that time, and I went above his expectations. And I think that faith he has in us is really helpful because if he thinks I can do it, then I want to prove myself that I can do it.”

Strine and Maggie Brenner joined McCann with improvements. Strine’s 100 free gold was a PR, as she clocked 51.79 seconds and trimmed nearly three seconds off her seed.

The University at Buffalo pledge smashed the competition in the process, overcoming silver medalist Sierra Houck of Donegal by three seconds.

“Throwing up PR in districts and not being tapered, is kind of a huge deal for me,” Strine said. “Especially since that's one of my top two events that I race, and so honestly, it's such a good feeling. It makes me even more excited for the rest of the postseason.”

Maggie Brenner’s 1:04.81 in the 100 back was a two-second improvement from her seed, and McCann’s PR was an eight-second ascent from her seeding. McCann paced the pool in 5:40.64 and cruised to a 33.67-second final split which topped her previous eight legs.

“I think it's important to put our faith into (Coach Brenner) because he knows what we're capable of doing, and then that really shows whenever we really get out there and race,” Maggie Brenner said. “He put so much faith in us, and all of our coaches do. I think we really just owe it to them.”

In addition to the individual accolades, Strine, Maggie Brenner and McCann teamed with Haley Lenker to secure bronze in the 400 free relay. The Bubblers posted a time of 3:46.30 and reached the upper tier of the podium by chasing down Susquehannock and Lampeter-Strasburg, who placed fourth and fifth.

Strine turned in a 51.56-second anchor leg, which ranked best among all splits in the event. Big Spring, Trinity and East Pennsboro also placed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the relay.

“We’re really trying to lift everyone up,” Strine said. “Everyone behind me, when I was going into that fourth leg, was like, ‘You can do this, go get ‘em,’ stuff like that, just positive words of encouragement. Honestly, it just makes me want to do it for my team. Not really for myself … so really doing it for them, it leads me through.”

The Boiling Springs girls finished third in the team standings with 206 points, trailing champion Schuylkill Valley (335) and York Suburban (222).

Big Spring's Courtney Cherricks was the other local medalist, placing seventh in the 500 free with a time of 5:40.30.

“I was not super worried about yesterday, and then yesterday turned out to be the day I was kind of nervous about,” Maggie Brenner said. “So when it got to today, I was a lot more ready to go out and more focused. I think that really helped with not only my 100 back, but also then the 400 free relay.”

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 2A Girls Swimming Championships - Day 2