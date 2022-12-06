 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Girls Swimming

Girls Swimming: 2022-23 season team previews with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

  • 0
AA Swimming 9.jpg

Big Spring's Courtney Cherricks competes in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle in the 2022 District 3 AA Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

As temperatures continue to dip, preparation and competition in the pool is starting to heat up.

With the 2022-23 girls high school swimming and diving season reaching the pool deck, here's a look at the local teams, including key returners, newcomers to watch and outlooks based on information provided by area coaches. 

Mid-Penn Swimming Day 2 12.jpg

Carlisle's Madeline Coombs finished first in Girls 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 5.04.79 in the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Carlisle

Head coach: Tara Young

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Elizabeth Gobin, sr.; Melanie Robertson, sr.; Sophia McAllen, sr.; Maddy Coombs, jr.; Colby Cox, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Ashleigh Booths, fr.; Emily Coombs, fr.

People are also reading…

Outlook: The Herd return a wealth of experience on the girls side, including Maddy Coombs, who was a state qualifier in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles a year ago.

Cumberland Valley

Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht

Key losses: Jennifer Bolden, Presley Staretz, Lauren Chang, Alina Lyesnykova, Mia Pesavento, Jennifer Nguyen.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Araceli Skiles, sr.; Eliza Sandhaus, jr.; Zoya Hasan, jr.; Laney Broadbent, jr.; Berenice Araiza, jr.; Katie Chang, so.

Newcomers to watch: Mary Boone, fr.; Aubrey Cramer, fr.; Addison Buckman, fr.; Caroline Hancock, fr.

Outlook: Unlike their Commonwealth counterpart, the Eagles lost a bulk of senior leadership to graduation. However, the CV girls roster remains rife with seasoned swimmers across several grade levels, including senior Skiles and junior Sandhaus.

District 3 AAA Swimming 7.jpg

Mechanicsburg's Annabelle Hoover competes in heat 3 of the girls 200 Yard Freestyle in the 2022 District 3 AAA Swimming Championships Friday at Cumberland Valley High School.

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Cedar Cliff

Head coach: Joseph Chubb

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Sadie Ludwick, jr.; Samantha Linsy, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Chloe Ludwick, fr.

Outlook: Sadie Ludwick headlines the Cedar Cliff girls team.

Mechanicsburg

Head coach: Mike Glumac

Key losses: Joy Kutz, Danielle Rodgers, Alicia Hahn, Amber Grew.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Sydney Gray, sr.; Jade Haller, sr.; Ava Crone, sr.; Annabelle Hoover, jr.; Isabella Rudy, jr.; Brenna Kretschman, jr.;

Newcomers to watch: Cassidy Crowther, so.; Carlee Erickson, fr.

Outlook: Tops in the Keystone last year, the Wildcat girls bring a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to the pool deck this winter. Hoover and Rudy, after swimming in the District 3 championships last year, highlight the Mechanicsburg assembly.

Red Land

Head coach: Jonathan Klinedinst

Key losses: None.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Abby Whitley, sr.; Corrine Armes, jr.; Maddie Hubley, jr.; Madeline Sentman, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Yassmin Honkasse, fr.; Hannah Ely, fr.

Outlook: Armes made a splash off the diving board as a sophomore last year, advancing to the PIAA championships. Under the direction of first-year head coach Klinedinst, the Patriot girls look to place some induvial swimmers in the postseason meets.

Girls AA Swimming 3.jpg

Boiling Springs' Jillian Strine smiles after she competed in Heat 2 of the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 Class 2A State Swimming Championships Saturday at Bucknell University.

COLONIAL DIVISION

Big Spring

Head coach: Evan Jarusewski

Key losses: Mattea Penner.

Key returning swimmers/divers:  Ava Lay, sr.; Alexis Clouse, jr.; Izzy Walley, jr.; Courtney Cherricks, so.

Newcomers to watch: Ava Christopher, fr.

Outlook: Cherricks underlines a young Bulldog outfit in the pool this winter that will challenge some teams across the Colonial.

Boiling Springs 

Head coach: Matt Brenner

Key losses: Kyleigh Hostetter, Katie Buehler.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Jillian Strine, sr.; Brooke Graham, sr.; Delaney Beadmore, sr.; Makenna Gutshall, sr.; Reese Hays, jr.; Sophia Felix, jr.; Haley Lenker, jr.; Maggie Brenner, so.; Callie McCann, so.; Ella Garman, so.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The 2021-22 Colonial champs return all but two swimmers from last year’s group. Strine will be the heartbeat of the Bubbler girls, following a junior season filled with postseason medals.

East Pennsboro

Head coach: Shannon Novakoski

Key losses: Sara Turner, Isabella Kil.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Tyya Peiffer, sr.; Brea Maggio, sr.; Elana Kanelos, sr.; Rylee Maggio, so.

Newcomers to watch: Hanna Turner, fr.

Outlook: The Panther girls lose their top two swimmers from last year in Turner and Kil. Seniors Peiffer, Maggio and Kanelos will fill in the leadership gaps.

Northern

Head coach: Jared Haley

Key losses: No information provided.

Key returning swimmers/divers: Morgan Keefer, so.

Newcomers to watch: No information provided.

Outlook: Keefer aims to build off an impressive freshman campaign.

Shippensburg

Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman

Key losses: Alyssa Brown, Mia Estep, Emily Smith.

Key returning swimmers/divers:  Erica Buchheister, sr.; Kylie Ramsey, jr.; Shelby Herberlig, so.; Ava Frontino, so.

Newcomers to watch: Madalyn Kauffman, fr.; Eliza Hockenberry, fr.

Outlook: Another program that graduated a key senior class, the Greyhound girls will have more experience on the diving board than the swimming lanes this season.

Trinity

Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff

Key losses: Bramley Hawkins, Nora Gaudion. 

Key returning swimmers/divers:  Kari Powell, sr.; Della Hawkins, so.; Lily Johnston, so.

Newcomers to watch: Allie Dopkowski, fr.; Madelyn Blough, fr.

Outlook: Powell, a two-time state 2A gold medalist in the 100 breaststroke, is the unanimous star-of-the-show for the Shamrock girls this winter. She’ll be joined by a promising group of underclassmen.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News