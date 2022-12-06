Girls Swimming: 2022-23 season team previews with key returners, newcomers and outlooks

As temperatures continue to dip, preparation and competition in the pool is starting to heat up.
With the 2022-23 girls high school swimming and diving season reaching the pool deck, here's a look at the local teams, including key returners, newcomers to watch and outlooks based on information provided by area coaches.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
Carlisle
Head coach: Tara Young
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Elizabeth Gobin, sr.; Melanie Robertson, sr.; Sophia McAllen, sr.; Maddy Coombs, jr.; Colby Cox, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Ashleigh Booths, fr.; Emily Coombs, fr.
Outlook: The Herd return a wealth of experience on the girls side, including Maddy Coombs, who was a state qualifier in the 200 and 500 yard freestyles a year ago.
Cumberland Valley
Head coach: G. Michael Gobrecht
Key losses: Jennifer Bolden, Presley Staretz, Lauren Chang, Alina Lyesnykova, Mia Pesavento, Jennifer Nguyen.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Araceli Skiles, sr.; Eliza Sandhaus, jr.; Zoya Hasan, jr.; Laney Broadbent, jr.; Berenice Araiza, jr.; Katie Chang, so.
Newcomers to watch: Mary Boone, fr.; Aubrey Cramer, fr.; Addison Buckman, fr.; Caroline Hancock, fr.
Outlook: Unlike their Commonwealth counterpart, the Eagles lost a bulk of senior leadership to graduation. However, the CV girls roster remains rife with seasoned swimmers across several grade levels, including senior Skiles and junior Sandhaus.
KEYSTONE DIVISION
Cedar Cliff
Head coach: Joseph Chubb
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Sadie Ludwick, jr.; Samantha Linsy, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Chloe Ludwick, fr.
Outlook: Sadie Ludwick headlines the Cedar Cliff girls team.
Mechanicsburg
Head coach: Mike Glumac
Key losses: Joy Kutz, Danielle Rodgers, Alicia Hahn, Amber Grew.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Sydney Gray, sr.; Jade Haller, sr.; Ava Crone, sr.; Annabelle Hoover, jr.; Isabella Rudy, jr.; Brenna Kretschman, jr.;
Newcomers to watch: Cassidy Crowther, so.; Carlee Erickson, fr.
Outlook: Tops in the Keystone last year, the Wildcat girls bring a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to the pool deck this winter. Hoover and Rudy, after swimming in the District 3 championships last year, highlight the Mechanicsburg assembly.
Red Land
Head coach: Jonathan Klinedinst
Key losses: None.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Abby Whitley, sr.; Corrine Armes, jr.; Maddie Hubley, jr.; Madeline Sentman, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Yassmin Honkasse, fr.; Hannah Ely, fr.
Outlook: Armes made a splash off the diving board as a sophomore last year, advancing to the PIAA championships. Under the direction of first-year head coach Klinedinst, the Patriot girls look to place some induvial swimmers in the postseason meets.
COLONIAL DIVISION
Big Spring
Head coach: Evan Jarusewski
Key losses: Mattea Penner.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Ava Lay, sr.; Alexis Clouse, jr.; Izzy Walley, jr.; Courtney Cherricks, so.
Newcomers to watch: Ava Christopher, fr.
Outlook: Cherricks underlines a young Bulldog outfit in the pool this winter that will challenge some teams across the Colonial.
Boiling Springs
Head coach: Matt Brenner
Key losses: Kyleigh Hostetter, Katie Buehler.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Jillian Strine, sr.; Brooke Graham, sr.; Delaney Beadmore, sr.; Makenna Gutshall, sr.; Reese Hays, jr.; Sophia Felix, jr.; Haley Lenker, jr.; Maggie Brenner, so.; Callie McCann, so.; Ella Garman, so.
Newcomers to watch: None.
Outlook: The 2021-22 Colonial champs return all but two swimmers from last year’s group. Strine will be the heartbeat of the Bubbler girls, following a junior season filled with postseason medals.
East Pennsboro
Head coach: Shannon Novakoski
Key losses: Sara Turner, Isabella Kil.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Tyya Peiffer, sr.; Brea Maggio, sr.; Elana Kanelos, sr.; Rylee Maggio, so.
Newcomers to watch: Hanna Turner, fr.
Outlook: The Panther girls lose their top two swimmers from last year in Turner and Kil. Seniors Peiffer, Maggio and Kanelos will fill in the leadership gaps.
Northern
Head coach: Jared Haley
Key losses: No information provided.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Morgan Keefer, so.
Newcomers to watch: No information provided.
Outlook: Keefer aims to build off an impressive freshman campaign.
Shippensburg
Head coach: Jonathan Hoffman
Key losses: Alyssa Brown, Mia Estep, Emily Smith.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Erica Buchheister, sr.; Kylie Ramsey, jr.; Shelby Herberlig, so.; Ava Frontino, so.
Newcomers to watch: Madalyn Kauffman, fr.; Eliza Hockenberry, fr.
Outlook: Another program that graduated a key senior class, the Greyhound girls will have more experience on the diving board than the swimming lanes this season.
Trinity
Head coach: Samantha Shirtliff
Key losses: Bramley Hawkins, Nora Gaudion.
Key returning swimmers/divers: Kari Powell, sr.; Della Hawkins, so.; Lily Johnston, so.
Newcomers to watch: Allie Dopkowski, fr.; Madelyn Blough, fr.
Outlook: Powell, a two-time state 2A gold medalist in the 100 breaststroke, is the unanimous star-of-the-show for the Shamrock girls this winter. She’ll be joined by a promising group of underclassmen.
Girls Swimming: 5 swimmers to watch during the 2022-23 season
Courtney Cherricks, so., Big Spring
As a freshman, Cherricks provided a snapshot of what’s measuring up to be a decorated high school swimming career. Her first year in the competitive pool included a trip to the PIAA championships, following a sixth-place finish in the 500 yard freestyle at the District Class 2A championships. Cherricks also helped push the Bulldogs to the district medal stand in the 200 and 400 free relays with sixth and seventh-place tallies.
Jillian Strine, sr., Boiling Springs
Big meets don’t shake Strine. If anything, she absorbs the rush of Pennsylvania’s high-pressure stages. The Buffalo signee enters her final year in Bubbletown looking to claim her third straight District 3 Class 2A gold medal in the 50 yard freestyle. Her medal haul was just as impressive at the PIAA championships where she secured fourth place in the event, fifth in the 100 free, anchored fourth-place finishes in the 200 and 400 free team relays and broke the school record in the 50 free.
Maddy Coombs, jr., Carlisle
Last year marked Coombs’ first year on the Keystone State swim scene and did she ever make her debut splash. The then-Herd sophomore mined Mid-Penn gold in the 500 free and followed with a fourth and fifth-place tallies at districts in the 500 and 200 free events. Coombs capped her debut campaign with 15th and 16th-place finishes at states and is in line to shatter those placings this winter.
Morgan Keefer, so., Northern
If Keefer’s freshman season was a preview for what’s to come this year and moving forward, grab the popcorn. Keefer traversed a competitive 3A field last winter where she grabbed a pair of eighth-place spots at districts in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke. Prior to districts, the Polar Bear freshman touched the wall for sixth in the breaststroke and seventh in the 500 free.
Kari Powell, sr., Trinity
Committed to High Point for soccer, Powell’s speed on the pitch transcends to the pool. Powell is the back-to-back PIAA 2A champion in the 100 breaststroke and eyes her third consecutive crown. In addition to state gold, she completed the 100 breaststroke trifecta with top honors at districts and Mid-Penns and swam to PIAA fifth place and district bronze in the 200 individual medley.
Boys Swimming: 5 local swimmers to keep an eye on during the 2022-23 season
Braelen Mowe, sr., Boiling Springs
Swimming in the 200 individual medley and then the 100 butterfly is hard as is. But Mowe makes each swim look effortless, let alone with just one event sandwiched in between. The Bubbler senior cruised to silver medals in the IM and fly at the PIAA 2A championships after producing a duo of gold-medal finishes at districts. In the process, Mowe eradicated three Boiling Springs records.
Jonathan Chang, jr., Cumberland Valley
Chang was the lone local boys swimmer to punch his ticket to the PIAA 3A championships last winter. The then-CV sophomore didn’t make the medal stand at Bucknell but collected his share of district accolades with sixth and eighth-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. His performance at Mid-Penns yielded even higher finishes, swimming to a pair of bronze medals.
Gregg Wenhold, sr., Red Land
Wenhold is one of the best swimmers to come through Lewisberry. He's the outright or shared owner of four Patriot swim records, including the 50 free, 100 free and the 200 and 400 free relays. The Red Land senior placed 12th and 15th in last year’s district 50 and 100 free events and is likely to climb the ladder this season.
Ryan Lee, sr., Trinity
Lee enters his fourth and final year in the competitive pool and has built quite the report card. He added to an already lengthy list of A-plus swims last year, snaring silver medals in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the 2A district championships. Lee concluded his junior campaign with an eighth-place tally in the breaststroke at states and had previously contributed to a gold-medal 200 medley relay swim at districts.
James Gaudion, jr., Trinity
Gaudion, who teamed with Lee and then-seniors Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski to mine district 200 medley relay gold, is another force in head coach Samantha Shirtliff’s lineup. Aside from his team contributions, Gaudion swam to district 2A bronze in the 100 back and eighth in the 200 free. His states’ showing included an 18th-place tally in the 100 back.
