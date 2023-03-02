“Summer Breeze” by Seals & Crofts takes Mike Gobrecht to back to the 1970s and summers on the beach with his parents in Ship Bottom, New Jersey.

Other songs across the years remind him of specific moments and accomplishments. Many spark memories of being on the high school pool deck where he watched one of his athletes win the 500 yard freestyle at the PIAA championships, capture a district title or crush a personal record.

Music has always been a love for Gobrecht, Cumberland Valley's head swimming coach. And he’s combined one passion with another — swimming — to create an electric and infectious atmosphere at swim meets.

Gobrecht is the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships DJ. He brings his mixing board poolside, plugs in his iPad and blasts music that has his Eagles and every other team on the pool deck jamming out.

“It really makes me feel good seeing that,” Gobrecht said, “because one of the things all of us coaches want to do is try to create an environment for all of our athletes to succeed. However we do that, some coaches wear funny hats, some coaches are crazy and dye their hair and stuff like that. It’s whatever we can do to put our kids in an environment where they can succeed. I just have a platform at CV where we can affect a lot of kids.”

The postseason hasn't always been rocking for these big meets.

Gobrecht’s idea to turn up the music surfaced during the coronavirus pandemic. Cumberland Valley hosted all of the postseason meets in 2021 — including the state championships — but did so in front of an empty gallery, aside from cardboard cut-outs adorning the bleachers.

Gobrecht contacted the PIAA office and associate executive director Melissa Mertz about his plan.

“I said, ‘I'm gonna go into my DJ days and set up my mixing board and everything like that, and we're gonna rock this place,’” Gobrecht said. ‘”And we're gonna make sure that I got the music playing and as soon as the referee blows the whistle, when the kids are in the water, the music will stop. But as soon as the swimmers come back in and hit the wall and get to the end of the 50 free or something like that, we're gonna get jamming. And the officials were like, ‘Whoa, that's sort of a little different.’ And I'm like, ‘We don't want to have a stalemate. We have got to energize this place.’”

The 2021 postseason was the springboard to energetic championships in 2022 and 2023.

Gobrecht, who's background is in broadcast communications, features playlists spanning pop, rock, oldies and more. He’s detailed in the music he selects, ensuring the track is appropriate for all ages. Choosing songs with energy is another must.

The Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling" was a pool-deck favorite at Mid-Penns.

“I think that you need to pick the right music,” Gobrecht said. “And again, it takes me back to my past a little bit on just loving music and everything about music and what songs are going to get a crowd energized. There's songs I play from the '80s that the kids are jamming out to it, and I'm like, ‘How do you guys know this song?’ And then I have a playlist, like the top 10 songs that should never be played at a wedding reception, because they're just always played at every wedding reception. So we have fun with it.”

Gobrecht’s idea has sprouted spread to other district meets. The CV skipper fields questions from district officials and coaches on how to replicate the electric atmosphere of the Eagle natatorium.

Mertz also asked Gobrecht to DJ last year’s state championships, but he declined the offer due to his coaching responsibilities. Instead, the PIAA hired DJs and created a similar experience to the Mid-Penn and district championships.

Gobrecht credits technology with helping bring the whole idea together. While coaching, he can pause, skip or start a song — without standing by his mixing board — through his Apple watch.

“I just kind of load up a big playlist of the proper music and kind of an idea in my head of when this music’s gonna be played,” Gobrecht said. “And so people laugh, they're like, ‘Wait a minute, you're doing most of that from your watch?’ And yeah, most meets I am.”

Most importantly, the music is played for how it affects the athlete, as swimmers tend to become nervous or charged during a postseason meet.

The music can relax a frantic swimmer. Or it can raise the level of intensity.

A wave of emotions envelopes a swimmer during the seven to 10 minute gap after warmups and ahead of the 200 medley relay, Gobrecht said.

“I got my fast suit on, my coaches kind of gave me some pep-up-talk type things, and now I'm just sitting here getting in my own head,” Gobrecht said. “But boom, you play Ke$ha or something like the Black Eyed Peas, all of a sudden the kids forget all that nervousness. I call it emotional energy with my own athletes, that when you start getting nervous, emotional energy just takes everything out of you. So, that's when I want to hit the music, because that's when the athletes most need that pep up because that's when they're getting in their own head.”

Swimming isn’t the only sport positively impacted by music. In the fall, Gobrecht teamed with CV football, providing pre-game playlists and hype videos that were played across the Chapman Field speakers and scoreboard.

Other CV athletic programs have joined the fun, including wrestling this winter.

“I think it's a good feeling for any coach to pretty much see that your athlete, in whatever sport it is, is able to be relaxed, yet sharp and ready to go,” Gobrecht said. “As far as swimming is concerned, I like fast swimming. So, if playing music gets our competitors hyped up as well, so be it. Because by them swimming fast, it makes the CV kids swim fast.”

By playing music, Gobrecht isn't just helping his swimmers produce results.

He continues to create memories for them.

Photos: Disc Jockey Mike Gobrecht