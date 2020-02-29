District 3 Swimming: Julia Strine all smiles; Shippensburg, Boiling Springs have strong Class 2A performances

Even better, Shippensburg finished second in the team standings with 218.5 points, placing behind perennial power Schuylkill Valley.

“I am pretty happy, especially with our relays,” Julia Strine said. “Never before did I think we were going to go 1:47 in the medley relay, 1:38 in the 200 free relay. Having my younger sister is a really big addition to our team. I am so excited to see where those relays are going to place state-wise.”

Missing practice time because of problems at their own pool, the Greyhounds have responded as well as could be expected.

“It was crazy, but it all came together this weekend, and I am really proud of us,” Julia Strine said. “Even that second-place finish to Schuylkill Valley. Having 200 points with eight girls is pretty amazing.”

Bubblers also second

Boiling Springs also capped the 2A boys meet with a second-place finish and 188.5 points, an impressive feat considering the Bubblers did not have a first-place winner.

“All of these kids are home grown, they have been with us since age 5 the whole way through or just came out as high school swimmers,” Bubblers head coach Matt Brenner said. “To see them figure it out, buy in and support our team and program is awesome.