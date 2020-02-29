District 3 Swimming: Julia Strine all smiles; Shippensburg, Boiling Springs have strong Class 2A performances

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Julia Strine was all smiles when Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A Girls Swimming Championships concluded.
The hardware around her neck and impromptu photo shoot with her teammates explained the joyous mood perfectly.
Individually, Strine swam twice Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School, earning a silver medal in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.74. Not even an hour prior to that terrific swim, Strine won a sixth-place medal in the 100 freestyle (54.35).
“At the Mid-Penn meet, there is a lot more time. Today we got in the water at 12:15, and it’s 2:30 and the session is over,” she said. “That quicker turnaround is something I need to prepare more for. I’ve got to relax my body. You’ve got warm up and cool down.”
Of course, Friday’s first day got things rolling for Strine and the Greyhounds.
That was when Madison Osanitsch, Julia Strine, Makenna Morris and Jillian Strine opened and closed the competition with silver medals in the 200 medley and 200 free relays.
One day later, Osanitsch earned a silver medal with a 5:12.40 in the 500 free and Morris notched eighth-place hardware with her 54.45 in the 100 free.
Another relay team, the 400 free made up of Abby Brink, Mia Estep, Alyssa Brown and Rachel Conner was seventh.
Even better, Shippensburg finished second in the team standings with 218.5 points, placing behind perennial power Schuylkill Valley.
“I am pretty happy, especially with our relays,” Julia Strine said. “Never before did I think we were going to go 1:47 in the medley relay, 1:38 in the 200 free relay. Having my younger sister is a really big addition to our team. I am so excited to see where those relays are going to place state-wise.”
Missing practice time because of problems at their own pool, the Greyhounds have responded as well as could be expected.
“It was crazy, but it all came together this weekend, and I am really proud of us,” Julia Strine said. “Even that second-place finish to Schuylkill Valley. Having 200 points with eight girls is pretty amazing.”
Bubblers also second
Boiling Springs also capped the 2A boys meet with a second-place finish and 188.5 points, an impressive feat considering the Bubblers did not have a first-place winner.
“All of these kids are home grown, they have been with us since age 5 the whole way through or just came out as high school swimmers,” Bubblers head coach Matt Brenner said. “To see them figure it out, buy in and support our team and program is awesome.
“We have this mantra that swimming is a family. This is one of the closest team’s I’ve ever coached. They obviously work hard together. They also enjoy each other’s company. It’s a lot of fun."
Cole Ellis, Matt Otto, Evan Kase and Braelen Mowe combined to swim a 3:19.92 to close the meet with a bronze medal in the 400 free relay.
Earlier in the day, Mowe (49.23) and Kase (5:00.46) earned seventh-place medals in the 100 and 500 free respectively.
The Bubblers girls 400 free relay squad of Peyton Ellis, Callie Asper, Kyleigh Hostetter and Karina Haldeman was sixth in 3:56.28.
Raudabauch scores silver
With his blazing time of 58.16 in the 100 breaststroke, Big Spring sophomore Matthew Raudabaugh took home a silver medal.
That time was so good, only a district record by Zachary Sherk of Cocalico (56.53) beat him.
“I felt great. My underwaters were good. I stayed underwater just long enough, and my pull-ups were great,” Raudabaugh said. “I really upped my stroke, and it felt a lot better than last year. I dropped a lot of time this year.”
Soaring Eagles
Even in his own pool, Cumberland Valley’s Kyle Farrow has to fight off the butterflies before each race.
The senior did just that Saturday, going out and swimming a 53.38 in the 100 backstroke, earning a silver medal. That time should earn him an at-large trip to states.
“I was really surprised by it,” he said of his time. “I just know I have to go into my race not nervous about it. I try not to overthink it. Before the race, my coach and I talked about roughly the time needed to get to states. That was my goal.”
Teammate Logan Skiles was third with a 46.33 100 free. Tyler Distenfeld (4:39.23) and Trevor Arms (59.40) placed fifth in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke, respectively.
Skiles anchored Distenfeld, Farrow and Naeem Shaiti in a silver-medal winning 3:10.80 400 free relay.
Also earning silver was freshman Kamryn Barone, who swam a 1:04.65 in the 100 breaststroke, only .34 from the top spot.
Barone was part of the final race of the day, the 400 free relay, teaming with Chae Stier, Lauren Chang and Jennifer Bolden for an impressive 3:34.29, which took fifth.
Shamrocks solid
Trinity took home its share of medals in 2A, starting on the boys side where Tommy Chase earned a silver medal with a 4:48.91 500 free. Chase was not quite seven seconds faster than teammate Harrison Ziegler, who was fifth.
Scott Majka notched a bronze medal with a 47.53 in the 100 free. Chase, Nick Shelly, Adam Dopkowski and Majka teamed for 3:21.64, good for fourth in 400 free relay.
On the girls side, Lila DiCarlo won a pair of individual bronze medals on Saturday, in the 100 free (53.70) and 100 backstroke (58.79). Kari Powell joined her mate in bronze, taking third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.03).
Bears on the prowl
Northern scored plenty of hardware in 2A, starting with Noah Spencer’s sixth-place 100 breaststroke of 1:01.60. Gavin Stuckey also medaled with a seventh in the 100 back in 56.14.
The duo also swam on the final 400 free relay, with Ben Clarke and Sondo Yoon, earning sixth in 3:21.89.
The Polar Bear girls followed with terrific swims, particularly from the Soerens twins, Abigail and Evangeline. The seniors each earned a pair of individual medals.
Abigail took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.62) and seventh in the 100 free (54.36). Evangeline was sixth in the 500 (5:30.67) and seventh in the breaststroke (1:08.34).
They capped the 400 relay, with Jackie Brettschneider and Jane Secord that earned fourth place in 3:50.36.
Turner leads East Pennsboro
With her time of 5:16.82 Sara Turner capped an excellent District 3 meet with a third-place medal in the 500 free.
The sophomore then anchored Sofia Oliveira, Tyya Peiffer and Brea Maggio to a fifth-place 400 free relay in 3:51.41.
All three return to the Panthers next season.