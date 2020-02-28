District 3 Swimming: Cumberland Valley earns various pieces of hardware after Class 3A Day 1

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — The early evening portion of Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A swimming championships got off a great start for host Cumberland Valley when the Eagles boys 200 medley relay hit the water and never looked back.
Kyle Farrow started with a 25.23 backstroke, followed by Trevor Arms’ 26.61 breaststroke. Logan Skiles then went an amazing 21.73 butterfly and wrapped up by Tyler Distenfeld’s 21.31 freestyle, Cumberland Valley earned gold in 1:34.88.
“That was definitely quite a start to the meet,” Skiles said. “Ever since I have been here it was the first time we were seeded first in the medley. We’ve won it before, but we’ve never been the first seed, so it was kind of special coming in and keeping first seed. I told the guys, ‘It’s our pool, let’s show them how it’s done.’”
That race provided plenty of momentum for Skiles, who a little more than 45 minutes later won a silver medal in the 50 free with a 20.83, the first time the senior has bested 21 seconds.
“I definitely feel like your second race is better after a start like that,” said Skiles, who was only .09 away from champ Daniel Gordon of Spring Grove. “If we wouldn’t have done well in the relay, I don’t know what I would have gone to tell you the truth.”
The senior was quick to answer an emphatic “no” when asked if he ever had a sub 22-second split in the butterfly, adding: “My fastest split at Mid-Penn’s was 22.1. Taking off .37 un-tapered I am happy about.”
Farrow (1:58.20) placed fourth in the 200 individual medley and Distenfeld (1:42.69) was sixth in the 200 free.
Eagles teammate, freshman Kamryn Barone, earned her first District 3 medal, a bronze after a swim of 2:07.64 in the 200 individual medley.
Barone finished the day swimming the third leg on the Eagles fifth-place medal 200 free relay, combining with Lauren Chang, Maddie Grove and Jennifer Bolden for a 1:38.99. Bolden earned seventh-place hardware in the 200 free (1:56.35).
Grove, Alina Lyesnykova, Mia Pesavento and Chae Stier swam the 200 medley relay in 1:49.85, good for sixth.
In the Class 2A girls meet, Shippensburg may not have won gold, but they had plenty of medals to go around.
Like the CV boys, it started with the medley relay and ended with the 200 free relay.
Madison Osanitsch, Julia Strine, Makenna Morris and Jillian Strine both opened the 2A girls competition in the 200 medley relay (1:47.75) and closed it in the 200 free relays (1:38.89), both winning silver medals.
The Greyhounds weren’t done there as the senior Osanitsch earned a bronze in the 200 free (1:56.84) and freshman Jillian Strine (24.77) did the same in the 50 free. Morris also tied for fifth with Sara Turner of East Pennsboro with 2:13.24 in the 200 IM and Julia Strine has two individual events on Saturday.
“It’s really exciting to have them with me, and we will be more ready for states,” Osanitsch said of her relay. “They absolutely killed it.”
Osanitsch added that her 200 free was a challenge taking place right after the medley relay, but she found a way.
“What I did was fine, especially after the relay. It’s not easy especially in this meet because it’s so fast-paced,” she said. “I am happy with what I did and how I felt in the water. It felt weird thinking that was the last 200 I will swim in this pool, I just wanted to make it a fast one. It was a lot of fun.”
Bubblers get silver plus more
Boiling Springs Cole Ellis, Nathan Book, Evan Kase and Braelen Mowe closed the 2A boys competition in style with a 1:30.09, good for silver in the 200 free relay.
Kase also picked up individual hardware with this fifth-place 200 free (1:48.70), and Mowe was sixth in the 200 IM in 2:00.03.
The Bubblers opened the meet with their 200 medley relay earning a medal from the first heat as Garrett Asper, Book, Matt Otto and Michael Nuttall swam a 1:46.29 to not only win the first heat of day, but claim eighth.
Kyleigh Hostetter, Abbie Erme, Peyton Ellis and Madeline Bubb placed fifth in the girls medley relay. Karina Haldeman, Bubb, Callie Asper and Erme placed eighth in the 200 free relay.
Other area 2A boys medals: Trinity’s Nick Shelly, Scott Majka, Tommy Chase and Adam Dopkowski were third in 200 medley relay. Majka earned bronze in the 50 free. Chase was seventh in the 200 IM.
Northern York’s Ben Clarke was seventh in the 200 free. Noah Spencer was fifth in the 50 free and Gavin Stuckey sixth in 100 fly. That trio teamed with Shawn Cutright for fifth in the 200 free relay.
Big Spring’s Matthew Raudabaugh was fifth in 200 IM, a six-second drop from second heat. Raudeabaugh anchored the seventh-place 200 free relay, teaming with Ian Ward, Brendon Morris-Dice and Luke Hand
Other area 2A girls medals: Trinity’s Lila DiCarlo, Kari Powell, Elise Shore and Bramley Hawkins earned an impressive bronze in the medley relay. Powell, Nora Gaudion, Hawkins and DiCarlo also took home bonze in the 200 free relay. Plus, Hawkins earned eighth-place in 100 fly.
Northern’s Jane Second, Evangeline Soerens, Jackie Brettschneider and Abigail Soerens combined for fourth in the medley relay. Brettschneider was eighth in 50 free.
3A boys: The Red Land boys (Gregg Wenhold, Ajay Horton, Zach Peiffer, CJ Stout) were eighth in the 200 free relay.