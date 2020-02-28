District 3 Swimming: Cumberland Valley earns various pieces of hardware after Class 3A Day 1

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — The early evening portion of Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A swimming championships got off a great start for host Cumberland Valley when the Eagles boys 200 medley relay hit the water and never looked back.

Kyle Farrow started with a 25.23 backstroke, followed by Trevor Arms’ 26.61 breaststroke. Logan Skiles then went an amazing 21.73 butterfly and wrapped up by Tyler Distenfeld’s 21.31 freestyle, Cumberland Valley earned gold in 1:34.88.

“That was definitely quite a start to the meet,” Skiles said. “Ever since I have been here it was the first time we were seeded first in the medley. We’ve won it before, but we’ve never been the first seed, so it was kind of special coming in and keeping first seed. I told the guys, ‘It’s our pool, let’s show them how it’s done.’”

That race provided plenty of momentum for Skiles, who a little more than 45 minutes later won a silver medal in the 50 free with a 20.83, the first time the senior has bested 21 seconds.

“I definitely feel like your second race is better after a start like that,” said Skiles, who was only .09 away from champ Daniel Gordon of Spring Grove. “If we wouldn’t have done well in the relay, I don’t know what I would have gone to tell you the truth.”