District 3 Diving results for Feb. 19

Class 2A, at Big Spring HS
Boys Results (Top 3 advance to states)
1. Max Pflieger (Susquehannock), 399.20; 2. Wiliam Settle (Bishop McDevitt), 307.95; 3. Seth Fertig (Big Spring), 303.80; 4. Giovannia Andreoli (Boiling Springs), 303.20; 5. Gavin Elliot (Bishop McDevitt), 300.10; 6. Devin McDonnell (Bishop McDevitt), 233.05; 7. Michael Nuttall (Boiling Springs), 225.90.
Girls Results (Top 2 advance to states)
1. Lily Bistline (Boiling Springs), 357.05; 2. Tesia Thomas (West York), 300.20; 3. Alicia Canaday (Big Spring), 274.05; 4. Arabella Sheriff (Northern), 267.60; 5. Reiley Bagenstose (Schuylkill Valley), 261.20; 6. Brooke Graham (Boiling Springs), 247.15; 7. Lily Garcia (Milton Hershey), 171.75.