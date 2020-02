Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Carlisle's Andrew Pesile finished just shy of a state berth with a sixth-place finish (360.4 points) at the District 3 Class 3A Diving Championships on Saturday. Cumberland Valley's Andy Way finished 10th with 319.1 points and Red Land's Travis White rounded out the Sentinel-area boys divers in 11th with 308.4 points.