District 3 Diving: Boiling Springs' Lily Bistline ascends the podium with Class 2A gold

NEWVILLE — Lily Bistline has moved up the ranks of the District 3 Class 2A Diving Championships podium each season.

It culminated with a fitting gold for the senior Wednesday night at Big Spring High School.

The Boiling Springs diver, a veteran coming in as last year’s silver medalist, totaled 357.05 to beat West York’s Tesia Thomas, who scored 300.20.

“I felt a little off at the beginning,” Bistline said. “I was overthinking things, and that is when things go wrong. Coach Scott Houser just told me to relax and things really came together. He reminded me four years ago I sat in the stands as an eighth grader and wasn’t sure I wanted to dive. I have come full-circle. I grew up with Bubbler divers, and it is nice to maybe inspire some younger kids.”

She previously held the last name Reighard, but her official name change went through this week, her Bubblers swimming head coach Matt Brenner said, taking her mother's maiden name.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bistline and Thomas will move on to the PIAA championships at Bucknell in March.