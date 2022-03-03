District 3 Swimming: Team capsules for the 2022 Championships

The 2022 District 3 Swimming Championships are set to commence Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School’s natatorium.

Both Class 2 and 3A will take to the lanes as swimmers across the Midstate hope to take their spot on the medal stand. Events Friday are slated to begin at noon. Saturday the action opens at 10 a.m.

Here’s a team-by-team look at each local squad with swimmers to watch heading into the championships.

Big Spring

Classification: 2A

Who could make a splash?: Matthew Raudabaugh, sr.

Notes: Raudabaugh comes off a strong showing at the Mid-Penn Championships where he mined gold in the 100 yard breaststroke and grabbed bronze in the 100 butterfly. A gold medal Saturday would be back-to-back for the Bulldog senior at districts.

Boiling Springs

Classification: 2A

Who could make a splash?: Braelen Mowe, jr.; Jillian Strine, jr.; Katie Buehler, so.; Tess Naylor, so.; Kyleigh Hostetter, sr.

Notes: One of the deepest Sentinel-area teams — a sweep of the Mid-Penn Colonial Division crowns back that up — the Bubblers have a number of swimmers who could ascend to the top of the medal stand Friday and Saturday. Mowe will look to defend his district title in the boys 100 fly, Strine aims to repeat in the girls 50 freestyle and Buehler aims to retain gold in the girls 100 backstroke. Sophomore Tess Naylor and senior Kyleigh Hostetter could also make some noise in their respective events.

Carlisle

Classification: 3A

Who could make a splash?: Madeline Coombs, so.

Notes: What Coombs has accomplished this season is nothing short of spectacular. The Thundering Herd sophomore enters districts having claimed gold in the girls 500 free and added bronze in the 200 free at Mid-Penns.

Cedar Cliff

Classification: 3A

Who could make a splash?: Sadie Ludwick, so.

Notes: Ludwick will compete in the girls 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Cumberland Valley

Classification: 3A

Who could make a splash?: Jennifer Bolden, sr.; Presley Staretz, sr.; Lauren Chang, sr.; Jonathan Chang, so; Owen Brewer, jr.; Mia Pesavento, sr.

Notes: Another local team bursting with depth, the Eagles angle to carry their momentum from Mid-Penns into districts. Bolden is the argued favorite in the girls 100 and 200 free while Staretz, the Chang siblings, Brewer and Pesavento also find themselves in the thick of the medal conversation in their respective events. Bolden, a Bucknell University commit, comes off a Mid-Penn showcase where she corralled a combined four gold medals.

East Pennsboro

Classification: 2A

Who could make a splash?: Isabella Kil, sr.; Sara Turner, sr.; Samantha Kil, so.

Notes: After another strong showing at Mid-Penns this year — the Panther girls won the 2021 Mid-Penn 2A title — the Kil sisters and Turner are well on their way to more medals at districts. The trio, along with junior Tyya Peiffer, roped in third-place honors in the girls 400 free relay at Mid-Penns and are in the driver’s seat for another top finish Saturday.

Mechanicsburg

Classification: 3A

Who could make a splash?: Andrew Wetherhold, sr.; Lance Ginter, jr.

Notes: Wetherhold and Ginter both cemented themselves in the Wildcat school record books at Mid-Penns — Wetherhold broke the boys 100 free record and Ginter the 200 free record — and look to carry their success into districts. Wetherhold went six-seven in the 100 and 50 free at Mid-Penns while Ginter snared fifth and sixth place in the 200 and 500 free.

Northern

Classification: 2A boys, 3A girls

Who could make a splash?: Morgan Keefer, fr.

Notes: For someone not of driving age yet, Keefer has put her foot on the gas all seasonlong in the pool. The Polar Bear freshman finished with a pair of medals at Mid-Penns, taking home sixth – and seventh-place honors in the girls 100 breaststroke and 500 free.

Red Land

Classification: 3A

Who could make a splash?: Gregg Wenhold, jr.

Notes: Another new school record holder, Wenhold swam his way to fourth and fifth place at Mid-Penns in the boys 50 and 100 free.

Shippensburg

Classification: 2A boys, 3A girls

Who could make a splash?: Jed Ritchie, so.

Notes: Ritchie continued the collective train of breaking school records at Mid-Penns, where the Greyhound sophomore eradicated previous best times in the boys 100 fly and 500 free. He touched the wall for fifth – and fourth-place finishes in the events.

Trinity

Classification: 2A

Who could make a splash?: Ryan Lee, jr.; Kari Powell, jr.; Nick Shelly, sr.; Adam Dopkowski, sr.; James Gaudion, so.; Bramley Hawkins, sr.

Notes: The Shamrocks boast a bulk of swimmers who could make their way to the medal stand, including Powell, who will look to uphold her girls 100 breaststroke title. Lee, Shelly, Dopkowski, Gaudion and Hawkins all nabbed medals at Mid-Penns.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.