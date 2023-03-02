The high school swimming postseason moves to the District 3 championships Friday and Saturday at the Cumberland Valley natatorium.

A long list of local swimmers manufactured personal records and earned trips to the medal stand at the Mid-Penn Championships and eye similar success at districts, where Class 2A and Class 3A swimmers compete in separate races. The action kicks off at noon Friday and resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Below is a Sentinel area team-by-team breakdown, which includes swimmers to watch and team outlooks.

Class 2A

BIG SPRING

Swimmers to watch: Courtney Cherricks, so.

Outlook: While Big Spring has a number of swimmers in medal contention, Cherricks is the lone Bulldog in the final heat of an event. The Big Spring sophomore stamped her ticket to states last year in the 500-yard freestyle and has the opportunity to repeat this year. She will also swim the 200 free and holds the top seed time in the second of three heats.

BOILING SPRINGS

Swimmers to watch: Braelen Mowe, sr.; Jillian Strine, sr.; EJ Heyman, sr.; Keegan Williamson, jr.

Outlook: It should be another medal-filled weekend for the Bubblers, who are paced by Mowe and Strine. Mowe looks to defend his 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly titles while Strine chases a new gold medal, switching from her signature 50 free event — where she raced to first the last three years — to the 200 free. Heyman and Williamson are medal favorites in the 100 backstroke and 500 free, and expect Bubbletown to contend in each of the relay events.

EAST PENNSBORO

Swimmers to watch: Breydon Maggio, sr.; Tyya Peiffer, sr.; Hannah Turner, fr.

Outlook: The senior leaders of a small Panther squad, Maggio and Peiffer are likely to take their stand on the podium over the course of the weekend. Maggio reached the PIAA championships in the 100 breaststroke last year while Peiffer is in the final heat of the 200 free and 100 fly. Turner looks to make her debut districts splash in the 200 IM and the 100 breast, swimming in the final heat in each event.

TRINITY

Swimmers to watch: Ryan Lee, sr.; James Gaudion, jr.; Madelyn Blough, fr.; Josiah Garber, fr.

Outlook: For the first time in his decorated career, Lee carries the top seed time in both the 200 IM and the 100 breast. Gaudion and Garber join the senior in medal contention, competing in the 100 free and 100 back, and the 50 free and 100 breast, respectively. On the girls side, Blough looks to build off two Mid-Penn medals and a spectacular freshman dual-meet season in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Class 3A

CARLISLE

Swimmers to watch: Maddy Coombs, jr.

Outlook: After reeling in her second straight Mid-Penn 500 free gold medal, Coombs locked down the top seed time in the district event. The Herd junior will also race in the 200 free and is in position to capture additional hardware.

CEDAR CLIFF

Swimmers to watch: Sadie Ludwick, jr.

Outlook: Ludwick medaled in the Mid-Penn 100 breaststroke. She will race in the third of four heats at districts and eyes a top eight swim.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY

Swimmers to watch: Owen Brewer, sr.; Araceli Skiles, sr.; Jonathan Chang, jr.; Mary Boone, fr.; Addison Buckman, fr.

Outlook: Five different CV swimmers – Brewer, Skiles, Chang, Boone and Buckman – are placed in the final heat of an event. Chang and Boone took multiple trips to the medal stand at Mid-Penns. Brewer, Skiles and Buckman also struck hardware at the conference championships and are likely to add to their medal collection. The CV boys and girls both placed second in the team rankings — behind State College — at Mid-Penns.

MECHANICSBURG

Swimmers to watch: Lance Ginter, sr.

Outlook: Ginter ranks among the district's best in the 200 IM and is in striking position for a medal. His seed time in the 100 fly is one to beat in the third of four heats.

NORTHERN

Swimmers to watch: Morgan Keefer, so.

Outlook: Keefer qualified for states as a freshman and has set herself up for a second consecutive trip with one of the top seed times in the 100 breaststroke. She will also race in the 200 free.

RED LAND

Swimmers to watch: Gregg Wenhold, sr.

Outlook: Wenhold angles to reach the medal stand in the 100 fly, having cracked the top eight seed times for the event. The 100 free is his other race, where he occupies a spot in the second of four heats.

SHIPPENSBURG

Swimmers to watch: Shelby Herberlig, so.

Outlook: Herberlig qualified for the 50 free and the 100 back.

