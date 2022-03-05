District 3 Swimming Notebook: Trinity dominates in 2A, Cumberland Valley girls grab 3rd place in 3A

Trinity’s Kari Powell upheld her title.

In the girls District 3 Class 2A Swimming Championships at Cumberland Valley Saturday, Powell re-claimed her 100 yard breaststroke crown, knifing her way through the water for a time of 1:04.21.

“I've been waiting for this for a while now,” Powell said, “like a whole year, and it just feels great.”

Powell wasn’t alone on the medal stand Saturday, as teammate Bramley Hawkins captured fourth-place laurels in the girls 100 freestyle, logging a time of 53.94.

And the boys struck big, too, combining for four additional medals. Junior Ryan Lee led that charge, grabbing silver in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.59. He also swam the third leg in the ‘Rocks’ gold-medal winning 400 free relay that included James Gaudion, Nick Shelly and Adam Dopkowski. The quartet netted a time of 3:19.51.

Gaudion and Shelly medaled individually as well in the 100 back. Shelly placed second (55.79) while Gaudion roped in bronze-medal honors (56.55).

“We have such an amazing group of four guys that love swimming,” Lee said of the 400 free relay crew. “We put our heart into that race, and to come out on top, it means everything.”

Eagle girls keep the momentum

The Cumberland Valley girls team medaled in five events on Day 1 of the Class 3A championships and kept with the momentum during the Day 2 session by standing on the podium in four separate races, propelling the Eagles to a third-place finish as a team at 203 points behind Wilson and Hershey, which scored 330 and 313 points.

“I see these girls as my sisters,” CV’s Jennifer Bolden said, “so it's really great to just have us all come together and work really hard and get the results that we do.”

Highlighting the Day 2 success was Bolden’s silver medal in the 100 free, where she measured a time of 51.41. Following suit was Presley Staretz in the 500 free and Araceli Skiles in the 100 breatstroke. Staretz claimed seventh place in the 500 free with a time of 5:09.38 while Skiles nabbed fourth place thanks to a cruising 1:05.99.

The Eagles also coasted to an additional fourth-place medal in the 400 free relay that included Bolden, Staretz, Lauren Chang and Mia Pesavento. Jonathan Chang also placed eighth in the boys 100 free at 47.67.

“I think the way we go fast is because of the whole environment,” Staretz said, “how we just cheer for each other and it's really genuine.”

Panthers rise to the occasion

After an impressive Day 1 performance Friday in the 2A championships, the East Pennsboro girls built on top of the success en route to a third-place finish as a team at 205 points.

Sara Turner and Isabella Kil each turned in individual silver-medal swims. Turner's came in the 500 fee, where she touched the wall in 5:13.60, and Kil flew to a time of 1:05.39 in the 100 breaststroke. The duo also contributed to the 400 free relay team’s second-place finish, along with Sam Kil and Tyya Peiffer, where they sped to a pace of 3:36.53.

“It feels amazing,” Turner said of her 500 free silver, along with the 200 individual medley gold she nabbed Friday. “My freshman year, I started eighth, just trying to get on the podium, and each year I’ve worked my way up to first and second, so it feels amazing.”

On the boys side, Breydon Maggio took home sixth place in the 100 breaststroke at 1:03.71 for the Panthers.

Ritchie shines

In a 2A boys 500 free event that was ultimately won by Harrisburg Academy’s Alex Seman, Shippensburg’s Jed Ritchie shined in his own respect by snatching a silver medal.

The Greyhound sophomore, who also placed fifth in the 100 fly Friday, recorded a pace of 4:50.22. He also later medaled with Colin Krause, Jacob Pensinger and Bryce Pattillo in the 400 free relay, where the ‘Hounds claimed a sixth-place medal.

“It's been really nice,” Ritchie said. “I’m very happy to be swimming with my teammates and to have their support and that's really been encouraging. And for the 500 free, I made I swam my own race, made sure of not getting out of my own head and just focusing on the process.”

Another medal for Coombs

Carlisle’s Madeline Coombs added another medal to her postseason display case Saturday in the 3A championships, as she swam to fourth place in the 500 free and registered a time of 5:05.21.

The sophomore’s fourth-place medal comes after mining gold at the Mid-Penn Conference Championships. At Mid-Penns, Coombs used a late surge to snatch gold. She did so, too, Saturday to grab fourth, turning on the jets in her last 150 yards.

“I can’t get out very fast because I feel like I’m going to die,” Coombs said with a laugh, “but I usually save some energy in the end and come through.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

