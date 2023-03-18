LEWISBURG — Ten months ago, Cumberland Valley’s Owen Brewer didn’t know if there’d be a senior swimming season.

He tore his ACL, ending his soccer season in the fall and clouding the certainty of one final foray in the pool.

Walking off the bulkhead at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium Saturday in the PIAA Class 3A championships, Brewer embraced teammate and close friend Jonathan Chang, overcome with the emotion of his final high school race and the determination and perseverance it took to reach the PIAA stage.

Chang and Brewer’s 100-yard freestyle race Saturday was the culmination of a long road to recovery, as the pair, for the sixth time this postseason, finished back-to-back at 12th and 13th place in the consolations. Chang clocked 46.48 seconds while Brewer recorded a time of 46.72.

“The road has been, it’s definitely been really long and not easy,” Brewer said. “But I made sure to work hard every day. It definitely required a lot of work outside the pool. I only was able to start really competing again until the beginning of January, late December. So it's been a short season, but the work started in June.

“I've been dreaming of this moment and mentally preparing myself for this moment. Being able to get myself here, it's pretty cool.”

With Chang by his side, the moment was even sweeter. Saturday’s race was the storybook ending to the friends’ postseason and marked the third back-to-back finish at the state meet.

In the 100 butterfly prelims Friday, Brewer out-touched Chang by 0.01 second to cement 11th and 12th-place seedings. In the nightcap, Chang surpassed Brewer (51.37 to 51.53) and tied for 12th while Brewer snared 14th.

“To be honest, me and him, both had a long weekend in the consolation heats,” Chang said after the 100 free. “We weren’t totally into it, but we came out here and did our best, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Ahead of Saturday’s consolations, Chang and Brewer raced adjacent in the morning prelims. The duo finished four-five in the third heat of four and placed an overall 12th and 16th.

Brewer, claiming the 16th seed following prelims, climbed three spots in the consolation race to extend the pair’s postseason tradition.

“This meet, it’s just the culmination of both our great seasons that we've had,” Chang said. “(Owen) tore his ACL in the beginning of the season, and he's just worked extremely hard to get to where we are right now. And I know he's gonna do great things in college.”

With the cheers for the 100 free finalists filling the Kinney Natatorium sound barrier, Brewer extended his gratitude to Chang.

In that moment, he looked back on his journey. One that, 10 months ago, wasn’t a given.

“It's meant a lot having a brother like Jon be with me every step of the way, pushing me, and it just means a lot to have him here,” Brewer said. “Being able to go back-to-back in pretty much every event this championship season, it really shows our drive, why we're here and our preparation.”

