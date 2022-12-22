Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg, Northern embrace holiday fun in annual swimming tri meet

The Christmas tunes segued out of the Cumberland Valley natatorium loudspeakers. Swimmers, scattered across the pool deck, danced and belted out the various holiday tracks. The spirit and energy were at peak level.

CV head coach Mike Gobrecht understands the need for events like Thursday’s annual holiday tri meet with Mechanicsburg and Northern. While filled with competitive swims, the balance of fun and camaraderie was most rewarding for the three neighboring schools. It presented a break in the teams’ divisional schedules and opportunities for swimmers to attempt new events.

The Eagles swept the boys and girls competitions Thursday. CV compiled a score of 199 to Mechanicsburg’s 63 and Northern’s 38 in the boys contingent. The Eagle girls engineered a similar result, totaling 201 points while the Wildcats took second with 79 points and Northern third with 14 tallies.

“The winter sports season is the only sport season that's confined from preseason to postseason, during the academic year … so it is long, and it is tough,” Gobrecht said. “So having a meet like this today, where we can have fun but still swim fast, is awesome.”

CV embraced the fun and challenge by having swimmers compete in nontraditional events. Nine Eagle swimmers raced to top finishes, and the team claimed 17 events.

“It gives me an opportunity to see how the kids are reacting to training,” Gobrecht said. “Because it's not just a physical thing; it's a mental thing. Teachers had a lot of work for the kids before break and everything, so today was about how do we react to mental stress.”

CV overcame the attrition.

Jonathan Chang and Bode Groh took the lead reins by swimming to a pair of first-place finishes. Chang recorded top times in the 100 yard freestyle and backstroke, clocking 48.84 and 56.69, respectively. Groh went the distance in the 500 free and the 100 breaststroke, striking down times of 5:03.39 and 1:03.94.

Aubrey Cramer ignited a string of top placings on the girls side with her 2:22.79 time in the 200 individual medley. Addison Buckman (50 free), Eliza Sandhaus (100 butterfly), Rondreizelle Colina (100 free) and Andrea Nguyen (100 back) followed Cramer's footprint. Owen Brewer and Braeden Wolf rounded out the CV boys’ run of besting swims.

“Don't get me wrong, we love Mid-Penn competition,” Gobrecht said. “We love racing against Hershey, Central Dauphin and Carlisle and Chambersburg. But to be able to have these tri meets, where we get to swim fast against some of the smaller schools, we love doing this type of stuff.”

Mechanicsburg and Northern also extracted positives. The Wildcats, paced by Annabelle Hoover and Lance Ginter’s two individual wins, had several swimmers reset season-best marks. Ginter, who tore down a 24-year program record in the 500 free Tuesday, flew to first in the 200 IM and 100 fly. Hoover conquered the 200 and 500 free.

“Right before Christmas, we always do this,” Mechanicsburg head coach Mike Glumac said of the meet. “It's just exciting to be able to have the kids all singing (to Christmas songs) and a lot of the Mechanicsburg kids know the Cumberland Valley kids, and we know a lot of the Northern kids. It's great.”

For Northern, head coach Jared Haley saw further steps of progression and togetherness from his team. Morgan Keefer captured the Polar Bears’ lone victory in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:09.52.

“Just the energy that the kids bring every single day is infectious … and they inspire each other with that energy,” Haley said. “It’s just fun to watch.”

Photos: Carlisle at Boiling Springs swimming