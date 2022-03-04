Cumberland Valley hauls in collage of medals in Day 1 of District 3 3A Championships

There’s no such thing as home pool advantage for the Cumberland Valley swim team.

Because despite having the District 3 Class 3A Championships at its own natatorium, the district setting still engulfs head coach Mike Gobrecht’s swimmers. They soak in the entire experience.

And in Day 1 of the 2022 3A Championships Friday, the Eagles hauled in its share of medals to complement the collective experience, as seniors Presley Staretz and Jennifer Bolden swam their way to second and third-place finishes.

Staretz nabbed silver in the girls 200 yard individual medley, navigating a time of 2:08.19. Meanwhile, Bolden struck bronze in the girls 200 freestyle behind a time of 1:51.43.

Bolden was joined on the medal stand by Carlisle’s Madeline Coombs, who placed fifth and registered a time of 1:54.56. Mechanicsburg’s Lance Ginter was the other Sentinel-area swimmer to take a spot on the stand in the boys 200 free, swimming to sixth at 1:45.89, resetting his own school record that he broke at the Mid-Penn Championships three weeks prior.

“We had a tough start,” Gobrecht said of his team’s performance out of the gate Friday. “But it doesn’t matter what sport it is, when you move from the Mid-Penn or the dual-meet conference level, to the district level, and then ultimately the state level, the expectation gets a little higher. And sometimes when kids come into the district meet, that’s the first thing that really hits them, like, ‘I gotta perform today. I gotta be ready to go.’ So, the emotional energy with all of the kids that are here is huge. “

The emotional energy was there, especially for Bolden, who’s in her final district go-around. She swam a touch under her seed time Friday (1:50.57), but she said it’s a motivator and a hump to overcome heading into Day 2 Saturday.

“I’m really looking forward to my 100 free tomorrow,” Bolden said, “and just trying to go for my best time.”

And for Staretz, a Wagner College triathlon commit, Gobrecht said it was all about shaking off the early-meet nerves. Staretz has the 500 free ahead of her Saturday, where she can showcase her stored stamina.

“She has a very good mental and physical background,” Gobrecht said of Staretz, who left the premise before being able to be reached for comment. “But she did really well. Presley really stepped up and did well.”

Sophomore Jonathan Chang also finished sixth in the boys 100 butterfly earlier in the day for the Eagles, clocking a time of 51.58. He was also part of the boys 200 free relay quartet, along with Owen Brewer, Bode Groh and Vedesh Yadlapalli that corralled a fifth-place medal in the 200 medley relay to kick off the boys meet.

Alongside the boys medaling in the 200 medley relay, the CV girls stormed to an additional bronze medal later in the evening in the same event. The bronze-medal swim was comprised of Staretz, Bolden, Alina Lyesnykova and Mia Pesavento. The group touched the wall in 1:47.24, two seconds off Exeter Township and Hershey’s pace.

The Eagle girls then added a sixth-place medal to their patented collection on the day in the 200 free relay to cap the meet. Pesavento was part of that quartet as well that swam a 1:39.42. She also placed individually in the 100 fly, measuring a time of 59.01.

It’s all about building momentum for the Eagles, entering Day 2, a recipe to success they began cooking with at the Mid-Penns.

“The toughest part is the mental,” Gobrecht said. “Mentally, you’ve got to be sharp, and you’ve got to be able to come in here and put everything else aside and just swim.”

The Eagles are happy with their Day 1 output but they’re eager for more.

“We definitely put our all into it,” Bolden said. “So, we’re happy to do what we could.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

