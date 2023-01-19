Colonial Division sweep of Trinity the product of Boiling Springs swimming's hard practices

The dual-meet regular season has hit the point where the attrition can start to mount and swimmers’ focus shifts toward the excitement of the postseason meets.

For Boiling Springs, that’s hardly the case. Head coach Matt Brenner and crew, while still gearing toward the February and March meets, have sustained the “one meet at a time” frame of mind. The Bubblers are draining the proverbial energy tanks dry at practice and are keeping the pedal to the ground in an effort to cut down their race times.

Thursday’s Colonial Division meet with Trinity was a product of the nose-to-the-grindstone practice regimen. Several swimmers dropped personal records, and the Bubblers swept the visiting Shamrocks by scores of 115-62 (boys) and 128-46 (girls).

The Boiling Springs boys remained unbeaten, improving to 10-0. The Bubbler girls’ victory improved their record to 10-1.

“We've really been putting our practices in super hard on Wednesdays, which I think is part of the reason that we have been having such good swims as we progress throughout the season,” Bubbler senior Jillian Strine said. “We really get after it Monday, Wednesday, Friday whenever we don't have meets, and it's really helping us this season.”

Strine was one of three Bubbler swimmers to post a pair of individual first-place swims. The Buffalo signee completed the 200 yard individual medley to collect her first victory, clocking a time of 2:16.98. She went 1:01.76 in the 100 butterfly to earn her second win.

EJ Heyman and Braelen Mowe completed the two-win feat for the boys. Heyman cruised to first in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke with times of 23.23 and 58.44. Mowe swam a 1:57.85 in the 200 IM and banked his second first-place tally in the 100 breaststroke with a pace of 1:00.55.

“It's kind of trying to compartmentalize what we try and (preach) and really realize that we’re still working hard in between meets and practicing hard,” Matt Brenner said. “Realizing that tonight and other dual meets are not the end goal, and it's kind of like you're in the thick of it, but you try and say, ‘OK, get up and race.’ And I think for the most part, we do a good job with that.”

Boiling Springs piled on 16 victories. On the girls side, Callie McCann, Maggie Brenner, Reese Hays and Makenna Guttshall added to Strine’s duet of top swims. Joining Heyman and Mowe was Keegan Williamson.

“We're still hitting that high yardage and we're still going out for that strong intensity even if the arch isn't super high,” Strine said. “We're really hitting those sprint sets. And collectively as a team, we're all having great practices.”

Trinity put up a list of top swims despite having lower numbers in the water. Freshman Madelyn Blough pocketed a pair of first-place performances in the 500 free and the 100 backstroke, recording times of 5:34.17 and 1:04.92.

The Shamrock boys were led by Ryan Lee, James Gaudion and Josiah Garber. Lee, who battled Mowe in the 100 breaststroke, nabbed first in the 100 fly at 55.38. Gaudion coasted to a 100 free win in 50.51 while Garber went the distance in the 500 free behind a time of 5:26.35.

“We definitely have a few swimmers that are more experienced and versatile in the events they can swim,” Trinity head coach Sam Shirtliff said. “But we have a lot of growth potential and opportunity with our younger swimmers and our less experienced swimmers. So, it’s always good to have that room to grow.”

