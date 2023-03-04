On the eve of the District 3 Class 3A swimming championships, Carlisle’s Maddy Coombs and her teammates decorated Herd-themed cowboy hats.

Adorning the ornamental hats, in white lettering, was each swimmer’s graduation year. But popping off the front of each hat was the nickname of each swimmer, a name given to them by their teammates.

The lettering on Coombs’ hat read “Mad Dog,” referencing the mentality she exhibits in the water. Coombs’ manifested her “Mad Dog” mentality in Saturday’s 500-yard freestyle at Cumberland Valley, as the Carlisle junior held off Exeter’s Megan Unruh and Governor Mifflin’s Ellie Friedlander early, and accelerated late, to capture gold with a time of 4 minutes, 57.65 seconds.

“It was very stressful, but I was really thankful to have people right next to me the whole time,” Coombs said. “I think it definitely motivated me, and I'm really proud of the other swimmers.”

With Unruh lining up next to Coombs, and Friedlander in the lane adjacent to Unruh's, the swimmers matched one another's strokes through the first 350 yards, separated by less than a second.

Then Coombs started to pull away in the last 150. Her last three splits cleared the 30-second mark (29.82, 29.45 and 28.99) while Unruh and Friedlander were unable to hit half-minute splits until their final legs.

Coombs’ tapped into her reserves to soar in front, a strategy she’s executed all season in the event.

“I just made sure to turn and look at my coaches on the sidelines,” Coombs said. “And seeing my (teammates) cheering helped me get through the race. … I was just trying to stay in control and stay consistent and not die out.”

Coombs’ 4:57.65 was just under her pace at Mid-Penns (4:57.38) where she also reeled in a gold medal. Her time currently ranks seventh in Pennsylvania, according to results compiled by PASwimming.com.

The pair of postseason performances has her motivated entering the PIAA Championships scheduled for March 15-18 at Bucknell University.

“I'm hoping to just try my hardest at states and get a good race in,” Coombs said. “I'm gonna push myself in practice these next two weeks and really prepare for that.”

In other 3A girls competition, Cumberland Valley’s Mary Boone reserved space on the 500 free podium with an eighth-place time of 5:12.33. Teammate Araceli Skiles collected seventh-place honors in the 100 breaststroke behind a time of 1:06.70.

Northern’s Morgan Keefer joined Skiles on the medal stand with a sixth-place finish and registered a 1:06.65.

In 3A boys

CV's Jonathan Chang and Owen Brewer kept a habit of finishing side-by-side, as the pair placed third and fourth in the 100 free Saturday. Chang sped to a time of 46.48 for bronze while Brewer covered in 46.77 for fourth.

Sophomore Bode Groh capped the meet with an eighth-place curtain in the 100 breaststroke and clocked in at 59.02. He ascended from the third of four heats.

Photos: 2023 District 3 Class 3A Girls Swimming Championships - Day 2