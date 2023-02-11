The lyrics to Sean Kingston’s “Fire Burning” roared inside the Carlisle girls' huddle ahead of Saturday’s 400-yard freestyle relay on Day 2 of the Mid-Penn Swimming Championships, igniting an energy within the Herd.

Several Herd swimmers then proceeded to burn seconds off their seed times to earn trips to the medal stand.

Leading the charge was junior Maddy Coombs, who for the second straight year, mined Mid-Penn gold in the 500 free. Coombs’ gold-medal swim served as the proverbial kindling to a roaring day in the water for the Herd.

“I think we’re just trying to have a fun environment,” Coombs said. “We want to finish the last month strong.”

From start to finish Saturday, Coombs was strong in the 500 event. She never trailed in the race despite having the second-best seed time behind Hershey’s Natalie Colarossi.

Coombs opened the event with a slim lead. Lap by lap, that advantage swelled. Her time of 4:57.38 ranked second overall in the state, according to results compiled by PASwimming.com.

With younger sister Emily and their Carlisle teammate Sophia McAllen in the previous two heats, it gave Coombs some enjoyment and confidence before she shot out of the blocks.

“She does a great a job, and she’s just the hardest worker,” Carlisle head coach Tara Young said of Maddy Coombs. “And she’s very good at getting her team going and making sure everyone’s positive. She’s just a great kid.”

Coombs’ teammates quickly joined the medal parade in the succeeding events. Senior Elizabeth Gobin captured sixth place in the 100 backstroke while Melanie Robertson, slotted in the third of four heats in the 100 breaststroke, climbed the medal stand for another sixth-place medal.

“We’re just gonna try to keep the spirits high and be as positive as possible,” Gobin said. “It's my last year so I want to have fun with everyone in my last meets.”

Maddy Coombs and Gobin capped the meet in the 400 free relay, teaming with Ashleigh Booths and Colby Cox for a fifth-place medal from the third of four heats at 3:45.68. The time was more than 10 seconds under their seed time.

“It was exciting,” Coombs said. “I think we all just were ready to be done with the meet, and it was kind of a last one, fast one energy.”

For Young, Saturday’s meet exemplified the connection her girls share in the pool, whether racing individually or as a group.

“We only have nine girls and all of them are really close,” Young said. “It’s fun to watch them cheer each other on, but yet they’re always doing something together. They’re good kids.”

CV maintains momentum

After a Friday that included two gold medals and a pair of silvers, Cumberland Valley produced similar results Saturday. Jonathan Chang, Owen Brewer and Araceli Skiles, who each raced to bronze-medal finishes, led the Eagles.

“It's a very emotionally charged meet,” CV head coach Mike Gobrecht said. “You have to get the kids emotionally into the meet and get the momentum going. We had that we had that yesterday, and we had that today. I'm so pleased with how our kids did from top to bottom.”

Chang and Brewer’s bronze-medal swims came less than 24 hours after a one-two finish in Friday's 50 free. Brewer burst to third in the 100 free to open Saturday’s action, clocking in at 47.82 seconds. Chang followed suit in the 100 back, recording a time of 52.65.

On the girls side, Skiles paved the way in the 100 breaststroke, striking bronze with a time of 1:06.46. The Eagle girls, many of them competing outside of their prime events, took additional turns on the medal stand.

Those swimmers included Mary Boone and Aubrey Cramer in the 500 free, who took fourth and fifth-place finishes. In the 100 back, Addison Buckman swam to third, Eliza Sandhaus secured fifth and Andrea Nguyen finished eighth.

“The girls were more of a collective group because we have so many that are young, in addition to having great leadership from Araceli and others,” Gobrecht said. “It was about coming together and working collectively. Whether it was relays, whether it was individual events, we had a few of the freshmen step up.”

Bode Groh and Kevin Santos added a seventh-place tallies in the 500 free and 100 back. Both the CV boys and girls finished second in the team standings behind State College.

Other highlights

Boiling Springs’ Braelen Mowe followed a third-place medal in the 200 free Friday with a fourth-place finish Saturday in the 100 breaststroke. Mowe posted a time of 59.18 in a race where less than a second separated first and fourth place.

Annabelle Hoover and Daryn Ginter headlined Mechanicsburg’s second-day performance. Hoover earned fifth in the 100 breaststroke for her second individual medal of the meet. Ginter placed seventh in the boys race.

Northern sophomore Morgan Keefer saved her best for Saturday and came away with a pair of medals. She garnered high honors in the 100 breaststroke, finishing fourth. Prior to the breaststroke, she touched the wall for sixth in the 500 free.

Trinity’s James Gaudion and Ryan Lee made their way to the podium with fifth and sixth-place swims. Gaudion snared fifth in the 100 back while Lee paced a sixth-place finish in the 500 free.

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 Mid-Penn Swimming Championships

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 Mid-Penn Swimming Championships